WWE legend recalls how Natalya saved her during embarrassing moment in historic match

A WWE legend recalled one of her historic matches, which also involved Natalya. She recounted how the veteran saved the match and the finish.

Michelle McCool wrestled for WWE from 2004 to 2011. During this time, she was involved in many iconic moments in the ring. One of those moments was when she competed in the first-ever women's tables match. She teamed up with Layla to face Natalya and Beth Phoenix at WWE TLC 2010.

However, the historic match had an embarrassing botch when the table wouldn't break, even after Nattie slammed Michelle McCool and Layla onto it. Nevertheless, the WWE veteran used her quick wits and dived onto both of them to finally break the table and secure the victory for her team.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Michelle recalled how somebody thought the table would break, but it didn't. Fortunately, Nattie was on the turnbuckle and in a position to save the finish.

“1000% I was proud of that Tables match. It was not only the first, it was fun. Earlier in the day, we were walking up the ramp, and I remember somebody saying, 'The table is fine, it’s gonna break. There’s two of them, right? There’s Layla and Michelle.' Yeah, no problem. That sucker did not break. Table would not put us over, didn’t like us either. So we hit, and I’m like, oh gosh. I look back up, and I'm like, 'Nattie, climb back up!' and it couldn’t have turned off better with her going back up for the second time. But yeah, that was a big moment.” [21:58 - 22:35]

Watch the full video below:

Natalya wants to become Women's Intercontinental Champion in 2025

Natalya has accomplished pretty much everything there is to achieve in WWE. She even holds a couple of Guinness World Records. However, with the introduction of the Women's Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship, she now has new goals to go after, and it seems she already has her eyes set on one of those titles.

In a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Natalya said that she wants to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship for what it represents since it is the workhorse title in the company. She has made it her goal to win the title this year and believes that Triple H will get her in the right storylines to help her win the championship.

"I feel like my goal for this year is to win the IC title, because I feel like for me it's a very big [thing]. The IC title is, I feel like, a title for the workhorses. [Interviewer brings up the Dynasty connection] With my family connection and just everything that I've worked for, I would love to be a women's IC Champion, and I would love to be a part of some really great storylines. I have so much faith in Triple H that we're going to get there and it's just timing is everything. I'm waiting for that right storyline," she said.

It will be interesting to see if Natalya can win the Women's Intercontinental Championship at this stage in her career.

