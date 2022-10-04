"Stop kicking me." - WWE Legend recalls terrifying Jeff Hardy spot

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has discussed a terrifying Jeff Hardy ladder spot during a recent interview appearance.

D-Von was part of the WWF tag division in the Attitude Era, which revolutionized tag team wrestling for years to come. He and partner Bubba Ray enjoyed some of the wildest and most acclaimed tag contests of the era, incorporating weapons in a way that no tag teams had before, alongside The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian. The three teams' triangle ladder matches, as well as Tables, Ladder, and Chairs confrontations, are the stuff of wrestling legend.

D-Von was asked about the iconic death-defying matches during a recent appearance on Rewind Recap Relive. The former WWE Tag Team Champion recalled panicking prior to a pre-planned spot during a The Dudley Boyz Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match against The Hardyz and Edge & Christian. D-Von recalled hanging above the ring with Jeff Hardy while being kicked.

"And I'm hanging with him, and this son of a b**ch is kicking me as hard as he can to get me to let go, and I remember saying 'Jeff if you ever loved me you ill stop kicking me. Edge hasn't moved the ladder'," he said. [3:20 - 3:28]

D-Von went on to state that he was caught on camera screaming at Edge during the spot. The TLC match at WrestleMania X7 was eventually won by Edge & Christian, who became WWF World Tag Team Champions.

When was Jeff Hardy's final WWE match?

In 2022, The Charismatic Enigma parted ways with the WWE and signed for their rivals All Elite Wrestling.

Prior to this, the younger Hardy brother's final appearance on WWE TV was alongside Drew McIntyre and King Xavier Woods at a WWE Live Event in December 2021. In the match, the trio defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Jeff Hardy is currently on suspension from All Elite Wrestling for allegedly driving while intoxicated. However, recent reports have suggested that Hardy could soon return to the ring.

What did you think of D-Von's Jeff Hardy story? Would you like to see The Charamatic Enigma back in WWE? Let us know in the comments!

