Jeff Hardy returns; another star bids goodbye; former WWE Champion teases heel turn - 3 last-minute predictions for AEW Dynamite and Rampage: Grand Slam

The stage is almost set for Arthur Ashe Stadium to open its gates again for the second installment of the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite and Rampage this week.

The injury bug and the now-famous backstage fracas have continued to torment the locker room from attaining its full strength this summer. Several bigwigs like CM Punk and Kenny Omega, to name a few, will miss the gigantic event in Queens this year.

Despite finding himself in unfavorable conditions, Tony Khan has lined up a pay-per-view caliber match card this week. As many as 13 matches will go down cumulatively on both shows, with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson slugging it out for the coveted AEW World Championship in the main event of Dynamite.

Mr. Khan has also teased hiding an ace up his sleeve, which fans will most look forward to on both episodes. Continue reading as we dive into three last-minute predictions for AEW Dynamite and Rampage: Grand Slam this year.

#3. Jeff Hardy returns to kick off AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

The Hardys

Jeff Hardy is currently in rehab and serving an indefinite suspension in AEW for his DUI arrest a few months ago.

The Charismatic Enigma's future rides on maintaining his sobriety. If recent reports are to be believed, the veteran is closing in on returning to the company much sooner than one would expect.

Matt Hardy has also fueled rumors of his comeback on social media and assured everyone of seeing a new version of his brother. If that's the case, there couldn't be a better time and place than the jam-packed New York crowd, a city that never sleeps, to welcome the legendary star.

Jeff Hardy could kick off the Grand Slam event and address the audience about his recent shortcomings and imminent plans for his wrestling future. The company could also use this as an angle to plant seeds for his match at Full Gear pay-per-view.

Either way, the star of his stature opening the biggest Dynamite show of the year will keep viewers in bated breath for the rest of the night.

#2. Sammy Guevara bids goodbye to AEW fans

Samuel Guevara @sammyguevara “I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you’re not, I hope you have the courage to start over again.”



We came up short last night, it is what it is, Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It’s been a hell of a ride. Where we go next we go with faith. “I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you’re not, I hope you have the courage to start over again.”We came up short last night, it is what it is, Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It’s been a hell of a ride. Where we go next we go with faith. https://t.co/hz62oxIMPE

Sammy Guevara has been fortunate enough to get a spot on the Grand Slam card despite suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of Jon Moxley in the ongoing Tournament of Champions.

The company has finally resumed the heated feud between The Spanish God and Eddie Kingston. They will collide on Friday, a match that was previously supposed to go down at the All Out pay-per-view. However, there's a strong chance that fans might see Guevara perform inside an AEW ring one last time.

The 29-year-old has been teasing walking away from the business or jumping ship elsewhere due to garnering hostile reactions from fans. Sammy Guevara believes his position in the company is no different than what Cody Rhodes had during the tail end of his run, alluding to following in his footsteps.

It is unknown whether these cryptic messages mean anything, but if they do, the high-flyer could be gearing up for his final bout with the company this week.

#1. Bryan Danielson becomes the new AEW World Champion; Jon Moxley teases heel turn

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will be on a collision course again when they face each other for the vacated AEW World Championship in the main event of Dynamite: Grand Slam tonight.

The American Dragon has come a long way to earn another opportunity at gold, while The Purveyor of Violence vowed to rebound from his title loss against CM Punk at All Out.

Moxley would be enjoying his planned vacation right now if Punk and The Elite hadn't gotten suspended for their actions during the media scrum. The Death Rider could still go on a brief hiatus by putting his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member over on Wednesday.

The two last fought each other in a bloodbath at Revolution pay-per-view earlier this year, which saw Moxley emerge victorious. From a slow-burning storyline perspective, the company might pull the trigger on Danielson and give him a well-deserved crowning moment in Queens this week.

AEW can also plant seeds for a rift between The Blackpool Combat Club and set up a rubber match between the two down the line. With Danielson, there's an opportunity to recreate "The Miracle on Bourbon Street" moment and blow the roof of the Arthur Ashe Stadium tonight.

