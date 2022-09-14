"He's p**sed off" - Released WWE Superstar claims Jon Moxley is unhappy over his nixed plans due to backstage issues in AEW

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's long-time friend Robert Anthony recently divulged the latter's nixed plans following the All Out pay-per-view.

CM Punk's notoriously-famous tirade at the media scrum and the scuffle that happened backstage with The Elite afterward drastically changed the company's plans. Tony Khan was forced to dish out indefinite suspensions to everyone involved in the melee, with Punk's future riding on an ongoing investigation.

The turmoil prompted the head honcho to call up some prominent names to fill in for the suspended stars. Chief among them was Jon Moxley, who revealed in a recent Dynamite promo that he was supposed to go on a planned hiatus after dropping the AEW World Championship to CM Punk in Chicago.

Speaking on The Tyrus and Timpf podcast, indie wrestler Anthony confirmed that Moxley was supposed to go on a six-week vacation following All Out. He added that The Purveyor of Violence was legitimately "p**sed off" over going back to work in these unprecedented circumstances:

“[Moxley’s] doing good. Man, he was supposed to be on vacation, six weeks, we were going to go fishing. Now he’s back to work, he’s not too happy about it. He’s p*ssed off and he’s back at work and he cut a hell of a promo on Wednesday. We’ll see where it goes, you know what I mean? It’s just a lot of negatives in the positives over there," Anthony said. [H/t - POST Wrestling]

Jon Moxley will face Sammy Guevara in a high-stakes match on AEW Dynamite

With CM Punk stripped of the AEW World Championship, the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions has begun to crown the next world champion.

In the forthcoming episode of Dynamite, Moxley and Sammy Guevara will collide in the semi-finals, with the winner booking a finals berth in the main event of the Grand Slam special event on September 21.

On the other side of the bracket, Chris Jericho will square off against Bryan Danielson in a highly-anticipated rematch from the All Out pay-per-view.

Should Danielson exact his revenge on Jericho, he could face his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member, Jon Moxley, in the Arthur Ashe Stadium this month.

Edited by Pratik Singh