5 Surprise debuts that can realistically happen at AEW Dynamite and Rampage: Grand Slam - Rob Van Dam wrestles; Chelsea Green confronts former WWE Star; top star's wife appears

The stage is all set for the upcoming Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. The second annual installment of the event will once again take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. It is one of the biggest events for the company. So far, a total of 13 matches have been announced for the show.

The event is scheduled to take place in two parts. The Dynamite edition will be live this Wednesday, and the Rampage section will be taped to air on Friday night. The card for the show is stacked, and the excitement from the fans is pretty high.

The show will feature high-profile matches, Bryan Danielson will take on fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley in the finals for the AEW World Championship and Claudio Castagnoli will defend his ROH World Championship against Chris Jericho.

Apart from great matches, there's one more thing that AEW is known for surprises. It's not an AEW show if there are no surprises or swerves. Keeping that in mind, we will discuss five debuts that can realistically happen at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

#5. Bo Dallas shows up to start a new career

Bo Dallas as a part of the B-Team

Bo Dallas is best known for his tenure in WWE. He worked with WWE for 13 years before he was released by the company in 2021 due to budget cuts.

Dallas is a former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion, NXT Champion and 24/7 Champion. He used to work in FCW and then in NXT before he was called up to the main roster in 2014.

During a appearance at a For the Love of Wrestling event in April, Dallas said he plans to make a return to wrestling in the next three months. The former NXT Champion also mentioned that he wants to work with PAC in AEW.

The two were rivals back in their NXT days. If Tony Khan manages to get Dallas, he could have great talent on his hands. He will add a lot to an already talented roster.

#4. Chelsea Green makes her debut in AEW

The Lunatic Lush has worked for several promotions throughout her career. She has worked with Ring of Honor, WWE and Lucha Underground. Green is currently working for IMPACT Wrestling.

Chelsea is a former IMPACT Knockouts Champion and Knockouts Tag Team Champion. The only major promotion she is yet to work for is AEW.

She also teased going to Tony Khan's company back when she was released from WWE in April this year. Chelsea would add a lot to the Women's division in AEW. We could see many great matches and rivalries between her and the likes of Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa, and Jade Cargill.

#3. EC3

EC3 is a former Impact World Champion

When he returned to WWE in 2018, Ethan Carter III was a very talked-about name in the company. Everyone thought he would get a big push from the promotion as their top star. That simply didn't happen.

Carter was involved in several mediocre feuds in NXT before he was released in April 2020. He has since worked with ROH for some time and also started Control Your Narrative alongside Braun Strowman in early 2022.

Now that Strowman is back with WWE, this might be the right time for EC3 to sign with AEW and make his grand debut at the Grand Slam. He is a former IMPACT World Champion and has worked with many big promotions.

Working with AEW will add a lot to his list of accomplishments, and he could be a top star there.

#2. Renee Paquette joins Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Ummmmmm @taymelo …..let your man fight his own battles, and keep your cheap shoes off my husband. Ummmmmm @taymelo …..let your man fight his own battles, and keep your cheap shoes off my husband.

Renee Paquette, aka Renee Young, is a former WWE commentator and interviewer. She was also one of the main cast members of WWE's reality television series Total Divas.

Paquette announced her departure from the promotion in August 2020, stating that she had accomplished everything she could there.

Following her departure from WWE, she started a podcast called The Sessions with Renee Paquette. She recently took a jibe at Tay Conti when she tried to help Sammy Guevara in defeating Jon Moxley.

It's possible that Sammy and Conti could cost Moxley his match at the Grand Slam, with Renee Paquette debuting to help her husband fight the two.

#1. Rob Van Dam

RVD is a WWE Hall of Famer

RVD is a renowned legend in the world of wrestling. He is a WWE Hall of Famer, known for his exceptional work in ECW, WWE/F, and IMPACT Wrestling. He is a former WWE Champion, IMPACT World Champion, and ECW World Television Champion. He has many other accomplishments across various Major and small promotions.

Although he is 51 now and age is slowly catching up to him, he is still competing on indie circuits. He isn't showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Van Dam recently spoke about a run in AEW. There is some possibility that Tony Khan could finally make the move to sign RVD and have him debut at the Grand Slam. It would open the doors for many dream matches.

