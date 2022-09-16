"Getting close to the point where we meet the new Jeff (Hardy)"- WWE legend shares update on popular AEW star's future in the industry

WWE legend and current AEW star Matt Hardy recently disclosed details on Jeff Hardy's future and the latter's transition during his time away from the ring.

In June this year, Jeff Hardy was arrested for driving on a suspended license and being under the influence of alcohol. All Elite President Tony Khan suspended him. Hardy can only return after "successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety."

In the past few months, Matt has often been optimistic that his brother will overcome his turbulent lifestyle. Matt and Jeff Hardy had an impressive run in WWE in the late 90s and early 2000s, where they were known for their diverse, high-flying wrestling styles and looks.

In a recent edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast with Wardlow as a special guest, the latter was interested in teaming up with Matt and Jeff Hardy and potentially competing in the trios division.

Hardy was excited to share his brother's progress and hoped to have him back in the ring soon.

"[Teaming with Wardlow] sounds great. I'm pretty excited. We're getting close to the point where we meet the new Jeff [Hardy] and we figure out his future and what he ends up doing. I'm pretty excited because I feel like his mentality is like — he knows he has to make some changes and do what's right. I feel like he's at a point where he will this time around. I'm excited to have him back and I think this would be amazing. It'd be so much fun," said Matt. [H/T Fightful]

Former WWE star Jeff Hardy has had an expansive career in the wrestling industry for nearly three decades

In 1994, the wrestling world was introduced to two young brothers, Matt and Jeff Hardy. The Charismatic Enigma had his first WWE match against wrestling legend the late Scott Hall (aka Razor Ramon).

Over time, the two stars drastically experimented with their looks and styles, donning cargoes and long colored hair, which were deemed more appealing to the fans. Additionally, Matt's then-girlfriend and Hall of Famer Lita joined them, and the trio soon became known as the high-flying 'Team Xtreme.'

After leaving WWE in December 2021, Jeff Hardy signed with All Elite Wrestling this year and made his televised debut on the March 9 episode of Dynamite. He came to his brother's aid, who was being assaulted by Andrade El Idolo and Private Party.

Since his pro wrestling debut, the Charismatic Enigma has become a household name in the wrestling world. He is a former WWE Champion and a six-time WWE Tag Team Champion with his brother. There has been no update or confirmation on when The Charismatic Enigma will make his return to the squared circle.

