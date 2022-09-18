"Sounds like he is leaving AEW" - Twitter erupts to top star's cryptic post following recent loss against Jon Moxley

The wrestling world recently reacted to AEW star Sammy Guevara's cryptic post following his loss against Jon Moxley on Dynamite.
The Purveyor of Violence faced The Spanish God in the semi-finals of the AEW World Championship tournament on the latest edition of the Wednesday night show. After an intense battle between the two, Moxley emerged victorious after hitting the Death Rider on Guevara.
Following the bout, the Jericho Appreciation Society member shared a heartfelt message on Twitter. Sammy Guevara thanked the fans for supporting him on his journey so far and claimed that it has been a "hell of a ride."
Sammy Guevara recently went on a verbal tirade after seemingly been overlooked in AEW
Before his blockbuster match against Jon Moxley on the latest edition of Dynamite, Guevara cut a scathing backstage promo, which aired on his YouTube channel.
The Spanish God went onto state that despite being in All Elite Wrestling from the first day, he doesn't get the respect of his colleagues as well as fans.
"I’ve been here since day 1 and I don’t get the respect I deserve. Not from anybody back there in the back. Not anyone in the locker room, nowhere. Not from these fans, these ungrateful fans. So, let’s sc**w it. I don’t need anyone. I only need myself. This Wednesday, Tournament of Champions. When I beat Moxley and I win this whole tournament of Champions, everything is going to change for me," Sammy said.
Following his loss in the AEW World Championship tournament, Sammy Guevara is set to face Eddie Kingston in the upcoming Grand Slam edition of Rampage. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the grudge match between the two popular stars.
