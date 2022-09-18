"Sounds like he is leaving AEW" - Twitter erupts to top star's cryptic post following recent loss against Jon Moxley

The wrestling world recently reacted to AEW star Sammy Guevara's cryptic post following his loss against Jon Moxley on Dynamite.

The Purveyor of Violence faced The Spanish God in the semi-finals of the AEW World Championship tournament on the latest edition of the Wednesday night show. After an intense battle between the two, Moxley emerged victorious after hitting the Death Rider on Guevara.

Following the bout, the Jericho Appreciation Society member shared a heartfelt message on Twitter. Sammy Guevara thanked the fans for supporting him on his journey so far and claimed that it has been a "hell of a ride."

Samuel Guevara @sammyguevara “I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you’re not, I hope you have the courage to start over again.”



We came up short last night, it is what it is, Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It’s been a hell of a ride. Where we go next we go with faith. “I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you’re not, I hope you have the courage to start over again.”We came up short last night, it is what it is, Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It’s been a hell of a ride. Where we go next we go with faith. https://t.co/hz62oxIMPE

The Twitterati exploded soon after, and below are a few of the reactions to the same:

React2Wrestling @React2W @sammyguevara I was cheering for you. I bet Vince would have put you over the way he once put Jericho over SC and Rock. Opportunity missed. @sammyguevara I was cheering for you. I bet Vince would have put you over the way he once put Jericho over SC and Rock. Opportunity missed.

donna rawlinson @jamieshawn1623 @sammyguevara dont u dare leave aew u will regret it @sammyguevara dont u dare leave aew u will regret it

Adam Holmberg @AdamHolmberg248 @sammyguevara I won’t lie…I was rooting for Mox, because I’ve been a Mox guy longer than I’ve been a Sammy guy (though if you had won I would have been good with that) But you wrestled your heart out last night. I have no doubt you’ll be champion some day this fan is always rooting for you. @sammyguevara I won’t lie…I was rooting for Mox, because I’ve been a Mox guy longer than I’ve been a Sammy guy (though if you had won I would have been good with that) But you wrestled your heart out last night. I have no doubt you’ll be champion some day this fan is always rooting for you.

The Dude @TheDude64288834 @sammyguevara What happened to all that promising for the last week how you where gonna be champ??? @sammyguevara What happened to all that promising for the last week how you where gonna be champ???

GrandSlamNxtWk! @_aintnolove 🏼 @sammyguevara Gotta learn from Jericho & keep the character constantly moving. Folks always like a fractured character looking for redemption. Give them that Dark not much to say but this Work persona, told over some long term vignettes. @sammyguevara Gotta learn from Jericho & keep the character constantly moving. Folks always like a fractured character looking for redemption. Give them that Dark not much to say but this Work persona, told over some long term vignettes. 👌🏼

#BeMad @FCMiranda__ @sammyguevara You’ve given and provided banger after banger. There’s only one way to continue and that’s upwards. We’ll be with you each step 🥹 @sammyguevara You’ve given and provided banger after banger. There’s only one way to continue and that’s upwards. We’ll be with you each step 🥹

Casey Bentley @Wesleyfan1993 @sammyguevara Please please please tell me you are not leaving @sammyguevara Please please please tell me you are not leaving

Joe Ellis @MrJoeNova @sammyguevara Your ride is far from over… Sometimes you just gotta stop at Buc-ees, fill up the car and adjust your gps… There are more than one single way to get to the top brotha… @sammyguevara Your ride is far from over… Sometimes you just gotta stop at Buc-ees, fill up the car and adjust your gps… There are more than one single way to get to the top brotha…

Sammy Guevara recently went on a verbal tirade after seemingly been overlooked in AEW

Before his blockbuster match against Jon Moxley on the latest edition of Dynamite, Guevara cut a scathing backstage promo, which aired on his YouTube channel.

The Spanish God went onto state that despite being in All Elite Wrestling from the first day, he doesn't get the respect of his colleagues as well as fans.

"I’ve been here since day 1 and I don’t get the respect I deserve. Not from anybody back there in the back. Not anyone in the locker room, nowhere. Not from these fans, these ungrateful fans. So, let’s sc**w it. I don’t need anyone. I only need myself. This Wednesday, Tournament of Champions. When I beat Moxley and I win this whole tournament of Champions, everything is going to change for me," Sammy said.

Following his loss in the AEW World Championship tournament, Sammy Guevara is set to face Eddie Kingston in the upcoming Grand Slam edition of Rampage. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the grudge match between the two popular stars.

