WWE legend recalls how Vince McMahon reacted backstage when he didn't like a match

Vince McMahon is one of the most well-known figures in the world of professional wrestling. A WWE legend provided some insight into his backstage behavior.

D-Von Dudley is a tag team legend who worked for WWE for several years along with his brothers Bully Ray and Spike Dudley. They were part of one of the greatest tag team rivalries of all time with Edge & Christian, and The Hardy Boyz. Following his in-ring retirement, D-Von worked as a producer. Given his experience, he had worked closely with Vince McMahon on several occasions.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, D-Von Dudley recalled how Vince would react if he didn't like a match. He noted how McMahon would tell the producer to explain to him why things were done the way they were, and after hearing them out he would put forth his views on how he actually wanted things to turn out.

"If he didn't like the match, he would take the headset off, put on the table, and look at you. 'Come here. Why did you do such and such? What was the reasoning for that?' And you'd have to explain it to him, you know, why you did what you did. He would he would either say, 'Okay. I see that'. Or he would say, 'No. That is not what I wanted. This is what I wanted'. And you would have to deal with it," he said.

The WWE legend also highlighted that the producers were usually blamed if a match wasn't good and that Vince McMahon made sure there were repercussions.

"And then, of course, 90% of the time, the producer would be the one to get blamed. And I used to always say, 'Listen, once they step through the curtain, I can't hold their hands. You know, if we give them the vision in the back and then they decide to go another route and do their own way, I can't stop that from happening. That's something that the big boss would have to reprimand them for.' Sometimes he did that, but a lot of times it fell on a producer," he added. [8:23 - 9:14]

Check out the video below for his comments:

Jim Ross explained why Vince McMahon never turned John Cena heel

John Cena was the top babyface in WWE for the past 20 years. Despite the fans wanting to see a heel turn, it never happened until recently. At Elimination Chamber 2025, Cena finally turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes and aligned with The Rock.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross explained that although Vince McMahon considered turning Cena heel, he didn't do so due to the high merchandise sales.

"A lot of people wanted it to happen, but Vince was always very, very reticent and pulling string on that deal. One of the reasons is merchandise numbers were astonishing," Ross said. [From 3:10 - 3:34]

Check out Jim Ross' comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see whether John Cena turning heel will boost ticket sales heading into WrestleMania 41.

