WWE legend received backstage heat with Vince McMahon after rejecting idea

Vince McMahon oversaw WWE's creative direction for four decades before being replaced by Triple H in 2022. In a recent interview, wrestling legend Savio Vega recalled how he once upset McMahon after refusing to go ahead with one of his ideas.

Vega wrestled for WWE between 1993 and 1999. Toward the end of his time with the company, the 59-year-old was a member of the Puerto Rican faction Los Boricuas. The group also included Jesus Castillo, Jose Estrada Jr., and Miguel Perez.

In an interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Pancakes and Powerslams, Vega said McMahon once wanted him to rip up a Puerto Rican flag. The former WWE star made it clear he was against the idea, leading to backstage heat:

"When they turned me heel, it was in Madison Square Garden, and I remember Vince was by the curtain right there," Vega stated. "This was a house show. When I turned heel against Ahmed Johnson, I remember Vince told me to rip the Puerto Rican flag (...) I said to him, 'No.' He looked at me like, 'What the? Rip the damn flag.' I'm like, 'No way.' So I turned around. I got heat instantly right there." [39:13 – 39:55]

Vega gave the Puerto Rican flag to Ron Simmons, formerly known as Faarooq, because he did not want to disrespect his country. Although Simmons is widely viewed as one of the toughest wrestlers of his generation, he struggled to tear the flag due to its polyester material.

Savio Vega made a WWE appearance in 2023

More than two decades on from his WWE exit, Savio Vega appeared at the Backlash premium live event in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 6, 2023.

The legendary superstar helped the Latino World Order (LWO) fight off The Judgment Day at ringside during Bad Bunny's match against Damian Priest.

Thanks to Vega and the LWO's assistance, Bad Bunny ended up defeating Priest in a 25-minute San Juan Street Fight.

