WWE legend refers to extremely controversial Shawn Michaels segment as three champions have their fate changed in the WWE Draft 2023

Shawn Michaels is a key figure in NXT, taking over the throne that Triple H left when he had medical issues and then became the head of creative on the WWE main roster. Michaels appeared to announce the fourth round of picks for the WWE Draft, and three NXT Champions were called up to the main roster. A controversial segment of his from 1997 was also referenced.

WWE legends Road Dogg and Shawn Michaels came out to announce the fourth set of picks for the WWE Draft 2023. NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were called up to SmackDown. The likes of Shinsuke Nakamura went to RAW and Damage CTRL moved to SmackDown.

Road Dogg referenced the infamous "I lost my smile" promo from Shawn Michaels in 1997 and said "I don't know if you can lose your smile twice" as he revealed that recently crowned NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell is going to RAW.

Understandably, Michaels, the main man in NXT, wasn't happy and threw his announcement card away. It is undoubtedly a huge blow to NXT to have not one, not two, but three champions taken from the brand.

For those of you who are unaware, the "I lost my smile" promo refers to a segment on RAW from 1997. In the promo, Michaels announced that he would have to vacate the WWF Championship after suffering a knee injury. Many believe he faked the injury to avoid losing to Bret Hart in a WrestleMania rematch from the previous year.

