WWE legend refuses to rule out match against Sasha Banks

Banks is a six-time women&#039;s champion in WWE
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified May 16, 2022 06:52 AM IST
WWE legend Trish Stratus recently refused to rule out a match against Sasha Banks during a recent interview.

Stratus worked for the company between 2000 and 2006, beginning her run as a valet before becoming a fully-fledged in-ring talent. She also had seven reigns with the WWE Women's Championship and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2013.

Though her formal in-ring retirement came in 2006, the Hall of Famer has wrestled Alex Bliss and Charlotte Flair in recent years and has also appeared in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

The former women's champion has previously mentioned unfinished business with the Legit Boss and refused to rule out a match against her during a recent interview with VIBE 105.5.

Stratus implied that should Banks want a match against her, all she would have to do is call the WWE legend.

“Well, Sasha Banks, I don’t know if she knows or not but I have Vince’s number as well. She’s not the only one that has Vince’s number. You know if she wants to make it happen then she can just call me and make it happen. How about that?” Stratus said. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]
Trish Stratus on Sasha Banks 💯 https://t.co/6jaWAWKNhq

What has Sasha Banks been up to in WWE?

The Legit Boss is currently competing on SmackDown and is the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Sasha Banks and her partner Naomi reunited in 2022 and captured the titles in a Fatal Four Way match at WrestleMania 38, dethroning former champions Carmella and Zelina Vega.

Come see the champs tonight #wweFlorenceSC https://t.co/l2nolNYogV

This marks Banks' third reign with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, with the first two coming alongside Bayley.

What do you think of Stratus' comments? Would you like to see a match between her and Banks? You can share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
