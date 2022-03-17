WWE legend rejected Hall of Fame induction after match against Brock Lesnar

The Undertaker recently revealed that he rejected an offer to join the WWE Hall of Fame after his WrestleMania 30 match against Brock Lesnar.

The WWE icon’s 21-match WrestleMania undefeated streak came to an end against Lesnar in 2014. A year later, WWE wanted to celebrate his legendary career by inducting him into the Hall of Fame.

Speaking to The Dallas Morning News, the soon-to-be Hall of Famer said he turned down WWE’s initial offer because he wanted to continue wrestling:

“This is actually the second time that I was invited to the Hall of Fame, so I wasn’t as shocked this time," said The Undertaker. "I turned it down the first time because I knew I had unfinished business. I wasn’t at that place yet where I was ready to let go and say that it’s over. This time, I’ve made my peace and I’m just honored and humbled that they would induct me.” [2:33-3:06]

The Deadman is due to be inducted into the Hall of Fame by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in Dallas, Texas on Friday, April 1. His induction comes two years after he decided to end his 34-year wrestling career.

The Undertaker cannot remember facing Brock Lesnar

The Undertaker suffered a concussion during his match against Brock Lesnar, so he has no recollection of his undefeated streak ending. Following the 25-minute contest, the legendary superstar collapsed backstage and had to go to hospital.

Reflecting on his WrestleMania 30 experience, the 56-year-old explained why he did not want his career to end after the famous defeat:

“It was I wanna say after the Brock WrestleMania [when WWE offered a Hall of Fame induction]," The Undertaker continued. "Yeah, I think it was after that. In my head I couldn’t end on a match that I didn’t remember. I got concussed and I don’t remember even having that match, so I wanted to at least have a match that I could remember.” [3:18-3:50]

WrestleMania 38 will be held at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. As a Hall of Fame inductee, The Undertaker is likely to make an appearance on the stage area on one or both nights of the star-studded event.

Please credit Dallas Morning News and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Colin Tessier