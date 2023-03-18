WWE legend responds to AEW star Andrade El Idolo on social media, challenges to a match

AEW star and former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo has been challenged to "another round" of matches by Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio and Andrade are no strangers to one another, having previously faced off in a WWE ring before El Idolo departed the company.

Taking to Twitter, Mysterio responded to a recent message from El Idolo and claimed that he wants to face the AEW star once again at some point down the road.

"Thank you very much @AndradeElIdolo how nice it is to receive congratulations and recognition from your friends/colleagues by the way, I'm waiting to throw another round of fights at us!!" wrote Mysterio

Andrade El Idolo wants to form a tag team with Rey Mysterio

Andrade El Idolo is open to forming a tag team with Rey Mysterio. During his exchange with the latter on social media, the AEW star suggested the same idea.

El Idolo is currently sidelined due to an injury and has been off television for quite some time. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"I would love to learn a lot from you as a rival. But now I would like to learn from you as a TAG TEAM. #619 @reymysterio"

Mysterio is currently feuding with Dominik Mysterio on WWE programming. The father and son duo have been going back and forth for months and could finally cross paths in a match at WrestleMania 39.

At last year's Clash at the Castle premium live event, Dominik betrayed his father and Edge after their tag team match against Judgment Day.

You are an inspiration to all Latinos!!! 🏼 🏼 🏼 Congratulations @reymysterio you deserve it. Te lo digo como Compañero, rival, amigo y sobre todo la genial persona que eres.You are an inspiration to all Latinos!!! #HallOfFame 2023 Congratulations @reymysterio you deserve it. Te lo digo como Compañero, rival, amigo y sobre todo la genial persona que eres. You are an inspiration to all Latinos!!! #HallOfFame 2023 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/5buPnwWjua

Amid his feud with Dominik and Judgment Day, Rey has found an unlikely ally in the form of Legado Del Fantasma. The faction's leader Santos Escobar recently stepped up in defense of the WWE veteran.

Could Andrade El Idolo also join forces with Rey Mysterio at some point down the road? Sound off in the comment section

