WWE Legend responds to Charlotte Flair's recent call out of her 

By Thomas Crack
Modified Jan 05, 2023 09:13 PM IST
Charlotte Flair recently made her WWE return
After Charlotte Flair recently listed the names of the stars she would someday like to face, WWE legend Mickie James commented on the second-generation star's challenge.

James has been in the wrestling business for more than 20 years and, in that time, performed for WWE in a period when women's wrestling did not get the same level of respect that it does today. However, through her in-ring work and charisma, she was able to get over with the fans.

Following Charlotte's statement that she would like to face Mickie James, James gave her thoughts on the Ten Count about Flair and how they never had a one-on-one moment.

"I’m really honored that she would say that. I’ve obviously said a lot of times that one of the only people that I never really got to, apart from in the (Royal) Rumble, stand across the ring from was Charlotte Flair. My whole time there we were always, I got moved to RAW, she went to SmackDown you know and I was aligned with Alexa (Bliss).” From 14:53 to 15:13

Check out the full interview below:

youtube-cover

Charlotte Flair recently sent shockwaves through WWE as she made her surprise return last Friday, where she defeated Ronda Rousey to once again hold the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Which other WWE legends does Charlotte Flair want to face

Besides Mickie James, The Queen is also determined to go against many other women who helped pave the way in WWE.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Charlotte named two other former Women's Champions as her dream opponents.

"Michelle McCool is another person. I think those two... Oh! And I've never had that one-on-one with Lita. So those three women, definitely those feuds are so different like those dream feuds. Those three women would be my choices." H/T Sportskeeda
After everything she's accomplished, what is @MsCharlotteWWE's dream match? #WWETheBump https://t.co/8slkubZ66Q

One WWE Hall of Famer, the current SmackDown Women's Champion, has been able to share the ring with has been Trish Stratus as the two iconic stars wrestled each other at SummerSlam 2019.

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair recapturing the SmackDown Women's title? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit the Ten Count with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Edited by UJALA
