WWE legend could return at the Royal Rumble 2025 after 663 days if one thing happens, says wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Not one, but two WWE legends could return at the Royal Rumble 2025 - with both of them being absent for a long time now. One of those two, in particular, will have been absent from WWE for 663 days by the Rumble, and Bill Apter anticipates a big return.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, hosts Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III previewed the Royal Rumble 2025 with Bill Apter - a legendary wrestling journalist with decades of experience. They spoke about the Women's Rumble match, in particular, and highlighted how it has become a stage for several legends to return.

Trish Stratus was one of the names thrown out there as a possible surprise entrant in Indianapolis, and Bill Apter thinks that if Stratus appears, so will Lita. The WWE Hall of Famer Lita will have been absent from WWE for 663 days by the time the Rumble event comes around:

"If Trish [Stratus] is there, then Lita is there" (4:43-4:46)

Could Lita target Trish Stratus if the two icons meet at the Royal Rumble 2025?

While it's obvious from both Trish Stratus and Lita's Instagram posts that they not only spend time together but seem to do so rather frequently, things are still in a grey area regarding their storyline that took place nearly two years ago.

Lita was mysteriously attacked backstage, leading to Trish Stratus taking her place in a defence of the Women's Tag Team titles. Stratus and Becky Lynch lost that match to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, setting up Stratus' heel turn and her subsequent feud with Becky Lynch.

If the two legends of women's wrestling stand in the same ring in the Women's Royal Rumble match, then it would only make sense for them to go at it. It would be a nostalgic moment for fans to watch while also continuing the story from nearly 700 days earlier.

While WWE isn't as keen on overly using legends for nostalgia in the current era, a small moment in the Rumble match could be feasible enough if it gets a great reaction.

