WWE legend returning after 2 years to confront The Rock following the latter's heel turn is possible, says ex-champion

A former WWE 24/7 Champion discussed the possibility of The Rock's greatest rival making a return to confront him.

The former 24/7 Champion, Peter Rosenberg, recently talked about a scenario in which we can see the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin after two years. The Rock made his comeback to the Stamford-based company several weeks ago. He also joined TKO's board of directors. Although he initially returned as a babyface, the 51-year-old recently turned heel at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event, slapping Cody Rhodes. The Rock also seemingly aligned himself with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

On a recent episode of Rosenberg Wrestling, the former 24/7 Champion commented on Austin potentially returning to confront Rock. The Brahma Bull and The Texas Rattlesnake had one of the most historic rivalries in WWE history. Rosenberg pointed out that if the TKO board member stuck around as an on-screen performer for a while, he and Austin could have a confrontation:

"Depending how long this goes, The Rock being a corporate heel, why wouldn't there be a moment one day when we get glass break? Like, why not? Why won't that happen? Some point I mean," he said. [From 12:16 to 12:26]

When did Stone Cold Steve Austin last compete in WWE?

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin initially retired from in-ring competition in 2003. Over the past two decades, the 59-year-old made several sporadic on-screen appearances. Meanwhile, he surprisingly returned to the squared circle 19 years later to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan also discussed Austin possibly returning to confront The Rock. He claimed he would like to see it just for the pop:

"Pop-wise, like yeah, just for the pop I'd love to see that. But this company has been at the all-time high right now of actually creating its own stars, right?"

Several top superstars are currently involved in The Rock's storyline. It would be interesting to see if the company would throw Stone Cold Steve Austin into the mix.

