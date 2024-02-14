Major WWE Hall of Famer returning at WrestleMania to confront The Rock and save Cody Rhodes should happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan addressed the possibility of Stone Cold Steve Austin returning at WWE WrestleMania XL to confront The Rock.

The Texas Rattlesnake and The Brahma Bull squared off many times and had one of the most talked-about rivalries in WWE history. The two legends clashed three times at WrestleMania. Their last fight ended in The Rock's victory at WrestleMania XIX. Although Austin retired nearly two decades ago, he returned to the ring in 2022 to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

Meanwhile, The Rock recently returned to work on a storyline with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins. The Brahma Bull is rumored to have a tag team match in which he will team up with The Tribal Chief to face The American Nightmare and The Visionary at WrestleMania XL.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan suggested that The Bloodline defeat Rhodes and Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania and then attack The American Nightmare after the match. His co-host Raj Giri then threw out the idea of having Stone Cold Steve Austin make a surprise appearance to confront The Brahma Bull and save Rhodes. Morgan claimed he would love to see it only for the pop.

"Pop-wise, like yeah, just for the pop I'd love to see that. But this company has been at the all-time high right now of actually creating its own stars, right?" [From 05:27 to 05:37]

Will Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestle in WWE again?

In a recent interview with ESPN, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin spoke about potentially returning to in-ring competition again after facing Kevin Owens two years ago.

The Texas Rattlesnake refused to rule out having another match in the Stamford-based company.

"I said I'd never get in a ring again unless all the stars aligned. And for some reason, somehow, they all did. And at the age of 57, I headlined the first night of WrestleMania [38]. I never thought I'd do that. If you'd have told me that when I retired in [2003], I'd have said, 'You're crazy.' So I'm not gonna sit here and say no to anything because you never say never in this crazy business of sports entertainment."

Many fans would be pleased to see Austin return for one more match. While having another bout between The Rock and The Texas Rattlesnake seems almost impossible, it would be interesting to see them standing face-to-face in the same ring again.

Would you like Stone Cold Steve Austin to confront The Rock at WWE WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

