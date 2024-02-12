The Rock to appear on WWE RAW and suspend 16-time champion for his recent actions? Potential WrestleMania angle explored

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will be the first since The Rock turned heel at the WrestleMania Kickoff press event. It came as a direct result of Cody Rhodes replacing him in the main event against Roman Reigns before speaking about their family.

The Great One slapped him before The American Nightmare tried to retaliate. Seth Rollins, who was also on-stage during this confrontation, stood up for Rhodes. The Visionary even exclaimed to The Rock that he couldn't just do whatever he wanted just because he was on TKO's Board of Directors.

The Hollywood megastar has been announced for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, but what if he pays a surprise visit to the red brand first? He can show up to confront Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, potentially even getting a little physical.

However, The Rock can't attack the current World Heavyweight Champion, as he's still recovering from his knee injury. So, The Brahma Bull could instead assert his power as a board member by suspending Rollins for his accusatory remarks towards him.

This would put tremendous heat on the WWE legend, while The Architect can take a few weeks off until he's finally cleared. He would then be able to build his WrestleMania feuds properly. This also helps to build the narrative that The Rock was now using his new found authority, and his new powers may have gotten to his head. The whole storyline could easily get a boost from such heelish tactics by The Great One.

WWE teased a blockbuster tag team involving The Rock for WrestleMania 40

WWE released a 30-second trailer for The Show of Shows, which saw The Rock and Roman Reigns come face to face with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. This seems to indicate a tag team match is in the works, potentially as the main event of Night One.

Rhodes and Reigns are set to headline Night Two of WrestleMania 40 as well, while Rollins could also perform double duty. He will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against the winner of the men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Drew McIntyre is the favorite to earn the title shot. He and Randy Orton are the only superstars who have qualified so far.

Who will win the potential Reigns and Rock vs. Rollins and Rhodes tag team match at WrestleMania 40 if it happens? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

