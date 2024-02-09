The Rock to main event WrestleMania 40 Night One but not against Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility

In a moment nobody truly saw coming, The Rock turned heel at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event. This happened after Cody Rhodes reclaimed his main event spot against Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows.

The Great One won't take kindly to what transpired on Thursday evening. And with two months until WrestleMania 40, we can safely say The Rock will somehow find his way to the main event. However, it likely won't be the Night Two headliner, as he may have intended.

Now that Rhodes vs. Reigns II has been booked, WWE must not remove it from the card. The Hollywood megastar can main event Night One instead, with the seeds for his match already being planted. The Rock might team with his cousin against The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins.

The Visionary tried to stand up for Cody Rhodes after The Brahma Bull slapped him, teasing and alliance between the former rivals. This would be an excellent layer to Roman Reigns' feud against the 2024 Royal Rumble winner. The issue between all four men is extremely hot, and with Rollins still injured, WrestleMania 40 is the best place to blow it off.

So, following an epic tag team main event on Saturday, Sunday can feature two world title matches: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. WWE can tell an incredibly fascinating story in this scenario.

When will The Rock vs. Roman Reigns take place if not at WrestleMania 40?

After so much talk of the star-studded tag team match, this is probably what you're thinking. Well, the answer is simple. Whenever Rocky wants it, be it Saudi Arabia, SummerSlam, or WrestleMania 41, the seeds will have been planted the moment Cody Rhodes dethrones Roman Reigns.

Expand Tweet

The Great One can then berate the current Tribal Chief and possibly even kick him out of The Bloodline. This would set up the ultimate finale to the entire saga, with Reigns standing tall as a babyface. Just like WWE always wanted.

When do you think The Rock vs. Roman Reigns will take place - WrestleMania 40 or elsewhere? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE