Cody Rhodes sends a two-word response after finally choosing his opponent for WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes has been the focus of the WWE Universe for a week now, with the trending #WeWantCody hashtag signaling fan support for him to headline WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns. Confirming his 'Mania plans, he sent a two-word message.

In the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event in Las Vegas, Roman Reigns chose to face The Rock at WrestleMania, but he wasn't the one who got to choose. Cody Rhodes said this was "bulls**t" and announced that he would face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Following Triple H's announcement on X/Twitter, Cody Rhodes had a simple two-word response.

"For everything," he wrote.

Things ended tensely at the press conference - exactly as chaotically as WWE fans would have liked. After Roman Reigns made a comment against Dusty Rhodes, Cody responded by telling him that both his and The Rock's grandfathers (Amituanaʻi Anoaʻi and "High Chief" Peter Maivia) would be disappointed.

This prompted The Rock to step in and essentially tell him that if he was going to talk trash about Roman Reigns' family, then he would also talk trash about his family. He then proceeded to slap The American Nightmare just six days after their embrace.

Could there be a tag team collision at WrestleMania involving Cody Rhodes and The Rock?

After the press conference, Triple H was asked for his thoughts on the matter, to which he said that it was a clash of egos. He was cut short by The Rock, who made a direct threat to him, telling him to fix things or that he and Roman Reigns would handle it.

Big E may have even accidentally spoiled WWE's plans for The Rock by suggesting they could be on a tag team collision before quickly cutting himself off from completing his sentence.

It will be interesting to see how this Road to WrestleMania plays out.

