Seth Rollins condemns "powerful people" like The Rock, reveals status of the World Heavyweight Championship

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, in an unexpected twist, decided to side with Cody Rhodes during the WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event.

The Visionary even talked trash about The Rock. As the show culminated, though, Rollins was left without a challenger at The Show of Shows, as The American Nightmare chose to go after Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking to FOX News Digital following the event, The Visionary claimed that "powerful people" like The Rock influencing the booking is "gross" and needs to be rectified. He called back to the "bulls**t" remark by Cody during the press event, then added that we will have to figure out in the coming weeks what is next for the World Heavyweight title of Monday Night RAW.

"Now coming back, on the board of directors, like I said man, it feels like gross. I don’t like it. I feel like we gotta do something about it. Just don’t know what that next step is going to be," Rollins said. "It’s just what happens when powerful people exert their power. They just think they can do whatever they want & get away with it & that s*cks. It just s*cks. I don’t know any other way to put it. I guess it [resulted] in Cody getting what he wanted. We’ll figure out what’s next for the World Heavyweight title. But Cody said it best, it’s bulls**t. It feels pretty gross to me."

The WWE Universe also noticed how The Great One was taking charge of The Bloodline while Roman Reigns looked like the little brother – unusual behavior based on The Tribal Chief's established demeanor.

As for Rollins, with CM Punk out of the picture, he does not have an opponent on The Grandest Stage. At least, one that fans can picture. Suffice it to say that there are some worthy contenders on the roster.

Drew McIntyre claims Monday Night RAW needs a new World Heavyweight Champion

Seth Rollins is not the locker room leader people think he is, as far as Drew McIntyre is concerned.

Following the press event Thursday, McIntyre took to X, blasting Rollins for his inability to stand up for the World Heavyweight Championship and the RAW locker room. The Scotsman asserted that he would never let anybody belittle him or the belt he was representing.

Watch what Drew McIntyre had to say below:

Many fans speculated that Drew McIntyre was next in line to become the World Heavyweight Champion. However, he failed to capture the belt at Crown Jewel in November and on the "Day 1" edition of RAW.

Be that as it may, the former WWE Champion has gravitas and a loyal fanbase who would like to see him break the proverbial glass ceiling once again and establish himself as the top guy of the red brand.

