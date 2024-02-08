Drew McIntyre takes major shot at The Rock ahead of upcoming WrestleMania event

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has taken a major shot at The Rock on social media. The Brahma Bull made his return last week on SmackDown, but the reaction by fans has not gone as planned.

Cody Rhodes emerged victorious again in the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27. However, he seemingly opted not to finish his story at WrestleMania 40 and gave the match against Roman Reigns to The Rock.

The WWE Universe responded by having "WeWantCody" trend on social media all weekend and even chanted "Rocky s*cks!" this past Monday night on RAW. There is a WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event scheduled for tomorrow in Las Vegas featuring The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and more stars.

Drew McIntyre took to social media to mock The Great One after he was inserted into the WrestleMania main event out of nowhere. McIntyre posted a clip of himself delivering a speech as an actor and joked that he might go to Hollywood to disrupt the industry, much like The Rock did to the wrestling business on his return on SmackDown.

"I might head to Hollywood and disrupt their industry," Drew wrote.

Former WWE writer rips Drew McIntyre's segment on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not a fan of the promo featuring Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that fans were not interested in an angle between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes because they have already seen it.

Russo added that there isn't much interest in a rivalry between Rollins and McIntyre either, as The Scottish Warrior has already come up short in multiple attempts at capturing the World Heavyweight Championship.

"You've got those three in the ring. You got Cody in the ring, you got Seth, and you got Drew McIntyre, and they themselves point out that Cody beat Rollins three times, and Seth beat Drew twice. Yeah, that's why we don't care about any of this. Like seriously, you're telling us how many times you beat each other. That's why nobody cares about any of this. That's the thing, if you're gonna let them go into business for themselves, they're really going to expose themselves."

Drew McIntyre claimed that he prayed for CM Punk's injury and brutally attacked the veteran on the red brand.

It will be interesting to see how CM Punk responds to the attack when he returns to WWE.

