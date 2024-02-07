Cody Rhodes overtakes The Rock in a major way following "Rocky Sucks" chants on RAW

Cody Rhodes has been the darling of the wrestling world since the February 2nd episode of SmackDown, while The Rock has been public enemy #1. Following the "Rocky Sucks" chants heard on RAW, Rhodes has overtaken The Rock in a big way.

Only two days ago, it was revealed that The Rock shot his way up to becoming WWE's top merchandise seller despite the uproar against him and the #WeWantCody hashtag going viral. It put into question as to just how many fans were truly against The Rock.

However, the February 5th episode of RAW saw the crowd chant "Rocky Sucks" - a moment that reportedly surprised some people backstage. Even World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins admitted that he didn't expect the fans to chant that, while Michael Cole asked if it was 1996 again - a throwback to The Rock's early unpopular days as Rocky Maivia.

Just two days later, it looks like Cody Rhodes has overtaken The Great One as he became WWE's top merchandise seller.

A wrestling veteran said Cody Rhodes should take losing his spot to The Rock personally

Cody Rhodes and The Rock have been the talk of the town since SmackDown last week. The fan support and uproar have become so overwhelming that even Cody had to tell his fans to trust him. Several WWE stars and officials have acknowledged the sudden shift in tide to differing degrees.

One more wrestling veteran chimed in. On an episode of The Monday Locker Room, wrestling veteran Ben Hamin said that Cody Rhodes needs to take The Rock stealing his spot personally:

"Not only Cody does Cody not have the belt and need a blood feud to circle around, he almost had the belt, and here's another roadblock that he's gotta get around. A blood feud is a personal deal between us... What's the personal deal? That this guy who's a bigger Hollywood star, to come in, and sling d**k anytime he wants to, and take anybody's spot. And he did it to me twice now. Take it personal, kid, take it personal."

Do you agree with Ben Hamin's take? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

