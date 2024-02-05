Major update involving The Rock; bad news for the #WeWantCody movement

The Rock's WWE return has caused massive controversy across the wrestling world, as he essentially replaced Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40. Fans are unhappy with what happened on SmackDown, leading to a relentless online movement.

#WeWantCody has been trending since the start of this past weekend. The movement got even bigger after reports emerged that The Great One pushed for the match against Roman Reigns without much regard for The American Nightmare's story.

However, the hopes of WWE changing direction following the fan revolt may have drastically gone down. Following his return on SmackDown, The Rock is now the top merchandise seller on WWE Shop. His new merch collection is number one, with CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso right behind.

As a result of the popularity of The Brahma Bull's new merchandise collection, WWE might feel justified in keeping the main event of WrestleMania 40 between him and Roman Reigns. It would likely take something astronomical for Cody Rhodes to be re-inserted in the picture alongside the two cousins.

The Rock has acknowledged the negative response to his WWE return

The Hollywood megastar knows the WWE Universe hasn't taken kindly to his return. He alluded to it in an Instagram post, where he signed off with the following message:

"ps, tough skin, love the passion."

The Rock also posted a few fan reactions to his return, stating that the feud against Roman Reigns will be fun. It doesn't look like anything will change despite the outrage:

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out. Cody Rhodes will be on tonight's episode of RAW, where he is set to face Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope Match. WWE fans will be eager to hear The American Nightmare's explanation for giving up his title shot against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

Should Cody Rhodes be added to the storyline between Roman Reigns and The Rock? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

