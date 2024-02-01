Seth Rollins to face 2 former WWE champions at WrestleMania 40 instead of Cody Rhodes? Why it must happen

WWE's grand plans for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 seemingly went up in smoke following the confirmation of CM Punk's injury. He tore his triceps, meaning a six-month layoff that would take him out of The Show of Shows.

So, in a scramble, WWE booked Rollins in a promo segment with Cody Rhodes. The Visionary tried to convince the 2024 Royal Rumble winner to go after the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. That should not happen at all, as The American Nightmare needs to beat Roman Reigns to truly finish his story.

Fortunately, there is another brilliant alternative for Seth Rollins at 'Mania. Drew McIntyre has stepped up immensely ever since his heel turn late in 2023. The Scottish Warrior is taking "credit" for Punk's injury, going up a level as a villain. He's earned a main event spot for WrestleMania 40, but so has Sami Zayn.

The Canadian star has quietly been WWE's MVP of 2023, thanks to his consistency in the ring and as a character. Zayn's latest arc of always coming up short against McIntyre is compelling. It should lead to the two of them facing off again, with Seth Rollins and his world title in the mix as well.

A triple-threat match would take some of the load off The Visionary, who's still a while away from being cleared to compete. Meanwhile, WWE can tell a brilliant story with Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn in leading roles by maximizing the stakes of their current issue.

Seth Rollins should lose the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40

There are multiple reasons why Seth Rollins must drop his title in Philadelphia. For starters, The Visionary could use a rest. He will likely be at peace with it after main eventing The Show of Shows, so it's the perfect time.

And then, we have two perfect options who could be the next World Heavyweight Champion. If Drew McIntyre re-signs with WWE, he might be the ideal man to hold the title following 'Mania. However, Sami Zayn could provide the perfect culmination to his own journey.

Winning his first world title in WWE by finally pinning McIntyre sounds like the happiest of endings for the lovable underdog. It also aligns with the pattern of every 10th WrestleMania ending with a smaller in-ring technician on top. Bret Hart, Chris Benoit, Daniel Bryan, and soon, Sami Zayn? The stars are aligning!

