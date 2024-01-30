Surprising note on 6-time champion's WWE future despite major feud setup - Reports

Surprising details on the future of a six-time champion with WWE have emerged despite the Stamford-based promotion planting seeds for a major feud on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The opening segment of last night's RAW kicked off with CM Punk informing the WWE Universe that he suffered a legitimate injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Best in the World also mentioned he wouldn't be able to make it in time for WrestleMania 40.

Punk's emotional monologue was interrupted by former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior revealed that he prayed for the 45-year-old star to get injured and miss this year's Showcase of the Immortals. However, Punk promised to target the 38-year-old star after he recovers from injury. The heated engagement potentially sowed the seeds for a future showdown between the two superstars.

That said, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has reported that Drew McIntyre's future in WWE is up in the air. The former World Champion's contract ends in April 2024, and he has yet to sign a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

The veteran journalist also predicted a reasonable time for CM Punk's return. He said:

"I would say September is a reasonable return (for Punk). Which was interesting, really interesting, because they set up the big angle with Drew McIntyre tonight to be his opponent when he returns, and Drew McIntyre's not under contract past April. And that has not changed. Which really surprised me. And I was surprised that they don't have McIntyre under contract for his [Punk]return. So it was great promo work. He could be staying, you know. I mean, there's not, it's not like it's a given that he's gone, just that he has not signed." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

Former Bloodline member Sami Zayn was off TV for several weeks, and wrestling fans witnessed his return at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match as the number 30th entrant.

After McIntyre brutally laid out The Best in the World on RAW, Zayn came to Punk's aid. This led to a match between Sami and the 38-year-old star in the main event.

The two men pushed each other to the limits and the former Bloodline member came real close to defeating the former WWE Champion. When Sami Zayn went for a Helluva Kick, he got low-blown after McIntyre ducked in the corner. The Scottish Warrior managed to pick up the win over Zayn with a Claymore.

Only time will tell what's on the cards for Drew McIntyre, considering his current contrac is set to expire post-WrestleMania 40.

