"I'd love to kick the c**p out of him" - Seth Rollins blasts 8-time WWE Champion after WrestleMania 40 plans fall through

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins did not shy away from criticizing an eight-time champion over the reportedly scrapped WrestleMania 40 match.

The champion in question is CM Punk. Ever since the 45-year-old star returned to the Stamford-based company after nearly a decade, it was rumored that he would likely face The Visionary for the title at The Show of Shows. But plans had to be nixed after both WWE Superstars sustained injuries.

The World Heavyweight Champion suffered a knee injury when he locked horns with Jinder Mahal on Monday Night RAW. Rollins has already addressed that he would make it to WrestleMania fully recovered. However, Punk has been sidelined and won't be able to perform due to a tricep injury requiring surgery.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff media event, Seth Rollins blasted CM Punk and expressed disappointment that their match was not included:

"I mean look one of us is a fragile old man and one of us is a a young stallion. So I'll be back in a couple of weeks, he (CM Punk) will be back in a year or two till his next injury I don't know. I'd love to kick the c**p out of him, I'm sure he'd love to get in there and try to do something to me but it's not going to work. So am I disappointed? I'd say a little bit only because I really thought if we had an opportunity to do it, stomping his head into the mat would be the best at WrestleMania." [From 00:16 to 00:45]

Seth Rollins comments on CM Punk's return to WWE

CM Punk appeared in a vignette on the February 5 episode of WWE RAW and asserted that his comeback would be the greatest of all time after he completely recovers.

During the same chat with Salcedo, Rollins also took a shot at The Best in the World's potential return. The World Heavyweight Champion left no stone unturned to state that he would be happy to ruin Punk's comeback by stomping his head on the mat.

"Like would be the best at WrestleMania in front of the biggest audience so little bummed by that but I feel like he's talking about the greatest comeback of all time, I'll be happy to stomp out that comeback when the time comes," Seth Rollins added. [From 00:45 to 00: 58]

The Visionary awaited Cody Rhodes' final decision for this year's Mania. However, that changed after things got heated at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event.

The American Nightmare is set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Fans will have to wait and watch for a worthy potential challenger to face Seth Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

