Stone Cold Steve Austin teases potential WWE return match

Stone Cold Steve Austin's WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One main event opposite Kevin Owens raised much speculation about the former's future as an in-ring competitor. Will he set foot inside the squared circle again? If so, against whom? The Attitude Era legend has now given some answers.

It's worth noting that Austin's arch-rival in WWE - The Rock - is now a member of the TKO's Board of Directors and seemingly a part of The Bloodline on television. The Texas Rattlesnake recently shared his admiration for The Great One's new rival, Cody Rhodes.

In an interview with ESPN, the WWE Hall of Famer said he had always been honest about a potential in-ring return. To Austin, it was all about whether the stars aligned for his comeback. He did not rule out the possibility of lacing up his wrestling boots for another match:

"I said I'd never get in a ring again unless all the stars aligned. And for some reason, somehow, they all did. And at the age of 57, I headlined the first night of WrestleMania [38]. I never thought I'd do that. If you'd have told me that when I retired in [2003], I'd have said, 'You're crazy.' So I'm not gonna sit here and say no to anything because you never say never in this crazy business of sports entertainment."

Austin's high-profile match at WrestleMania 38 was a massive success. It also marked The Prizefighter's first main event on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Now, what could be another captivating story for The Texas Rattlesnake in WWE?

Stone Cold Steve Austin hinted at facing CM Punk in a WWE match 13 years in the making

CM Punk and Steve Austin had a backstage interaction in 2011 and a promo war during a promotional campaign for the WWE '13 video game. Since then, fans have been hoping to see the two square off inside the ring.

When asked about the possibility of facing The Straight Edge Superstar by ESPN, The Texas Rattlesnake replied:

"I like Punk, and I think Punk likes me -- so, as long as he can take a [Stone Cold] Stunner," Austin said with a laugh. "I consider him a great friend, a great guy, and a great wrestler who's had a great career. We'll see."

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 and made his televised in-ring comeback at Royal Rumble last month. He failed to win the titular contest but was first the runner-up.

He is currently out of action owing to an unfortunate triceps injury he sustained during the Rumble match. It remains to be seen in which direction The Second City Saint will go after healing up and resurfacing on television.

Do you see anybody other than CM Punk whom Stone Cold Steve Austin could legitimately face after Kevin Owens? Let us know in the comments section below.

