CM Punk shares health update ahead of WWE RAW

CM Punk has provided a health update to fans ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW in Lexington, Kentucky. The controversial star suffered an injury during the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

The 45-year-old returned to the company at Survivor Series 2023 after being fired by All Elite Wrestling last September. The WWE Universe welcomed him back with open arms, and he appeared destined to finally main event WrestleMania for the first time in his career.

However, Punk suffered a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match won by Cody Rhodes and will be forced to miss WrestleMania 40 in April.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW at Rupp Arena, Punk took to his Instagram story to provide a health update. The former AEW Champion can be seen working out his injured triceps on his Instagram story, and you can check out the video by clicking here.

Punk shares new video following injury at Royal Rumble.

WWE RAW star R-Truth claims he was surprised to see CM Punk return

R-Truth also triumphantly returned at WWE Survivor Series 2023 and has somehow convinced himself that he is a part of The Judgment Day.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, R-Truth commented on CM Punk's return to the promotion. The veteran claimed he was surprised like everyone else and believes that Punk is good for business.

"I was just as surprised as everybody else. Very surprised. I love Phil, I think Punk is good for business, you can't take nothing away from him, you know. At the same time, you d*mn sure can't get in the way of Cody Rhodes. He has got his story he is trying to finish. In same form or fashion, I am a part of that story too, you know. But he need to tell it, with somebody else." [From 03:03 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

CM Punk has established a loyal fanbase over the years, and many were hoping to see the veteran finally get his moment at WWE WrestleMania 40. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for CM Punk when he returns to action later this year.

