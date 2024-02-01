Former WWE Champion to replace CM Punk and face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40? Checking the possibility

Seth Rollins was speculated to go up against CM Punk at WrestleMania 40. Either Punk would have won the Men's Royal Rumble match and challenged Rollins or won the Elimination Chamber match to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Unfortunately, The Second City Saint tore his right tricep last Saturday during the Men's Royal Rumble match and will be out for almost six months.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match and made his intentions clear that he wants to challenge Roman Reigns again at WrestleMania. It's a part of Rhodes' finish the story,' and fans look forward to it.

Even though The Visionary urged Rhodes to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, there is a slim chance of that happening. However, the Show of Shows is all about star power and making the match card absolutely grand.

It so happens that Seth Rollins can face former WWE Champion John Cena, given that The Champ has said he plans to retire soon, possibly before he's 50.

If he had one last match in his bag, it would be great for WWE Universe to witness him in action at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. He can put Seth Rollins over in one last hurrah and end his career on a high note.

It's unlikely that Rollins won't be a part of the event, and he needs an opponent who holds great command over the WWE Universe to give the match the hype it deserves. It doesn't get better than John Cena!

WWE legend gives his opinion about Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

Currently, Gunther is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. If WWE puts him against Rollins in a Title vs. Title match, it probably will be well-received by fans.

However, WWE legend Booker T believes the Stamford-based promotion should avoid that.

"No [on if he would like to see Gunther vs. Rollins]. You know, I'm not all for this title-for-title stuff. It just doesn't make any sense. You just book yourself into a corner. As far as the show, you want everybody to get a little piece of the action, and to do something like that, you book yourself into a corner just like they did with Roman [Reigns].”

Whether or not Cody Rhodes will challenge Seth Rollins will become clearer after this week's SmackDown.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here