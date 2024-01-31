Seth Rollins facing a current champion in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 40 does not make sense, believes WWE legend

With the Road to WrestleMania 40 officially underway, fans await to see who Seth Rollins will face at the mega show, and Gunther has emerged as one of the potential opponents. On the latest episode of his podcast, Booker T explained why he would not want to see the match.

Over the course of his record-setting Intercontinental Title run, Gunther has established himself as a superstar ready to break into the world championship picture. He has already had a promo exchange with Seth Rollins on RAW.

While a title vs. title match could be in the cards, Booker T felt booking such a contest would be a waste of two spots that could be used to elevate other talents.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker feared a Gunther vs. Seth Rollins match for both the World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships would push WWE into a corner from a creative standpoint:

"No [on if he would like to see Gunther vs. Rollins]. You know, I'm not all for this title-for-title stuff. It just doesn't make any sense. You just book yourself into a corner. As far as the show, you want everybody to get a little piece of the action, and to do something like that, you book yourself into a corner just like they did with Roman [Reigns]," he said. [32:55 - 33:16]

Booker T believed that Gunther had done enough to be viewed as a top talent in the eyes of the fans. The legend didn't think The Ring General needed the world title rub right now, as he continued:

"I just don't think I don't like booking a show or anything, but I just don't think Gunther needs the rub right now. Gunther has established himself so well with the Intercontinental Championship he doesn't need the world title right now. He really doesn't need the rub," Booker added. [33:36 - 33:54]

Booker T urges WWE to put the spotlight on a new face who could face Seth Rollins

CM Punk's injury has visibly derailed WWE's plans as Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins had an intriguing back-and-forth on the RAW after Royal Rumble 2024.

WWE is still contemplating its next move in the world title scene on RAW, and Booker T felt the spot should go to a superstar who needed to move to a higher level.

For Booker, Gunther was already a "made man," and the match against Seth Rollins could instead feature a name that genuinely required attention on the biggest platform in pro wrestling at WrestleMania 40.

"Whoever gets that spot, they're going to be getting a rub, and you've got to make sure you do that right because, as I said, if you're doing it with Gunther, you're doing it with a made man already, as far as I'm concerned." [33:55 - 34:20]

WWE has some critical decisions to make as the path to the respective world title WrestleMania matches seems more complex than it was earlier.

Do you agree with Booker T's take on why Gunther vs. Rollins isn't a logical match for WrestleMania 40? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

