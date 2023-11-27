Insane stat surrounding CM Punk's return to WWE

CM Punk made his shocking return to WWE last night at the end of Survivor Series and is already bringing in big numbers for the company.

The controversial star returned to the world of professional wrestling on the second-ever episode of AEW Rampage in 2021. However, his tenure in All Elite Wrestling was a disaster, as he dealt with injuries and numerous backstage controversies.

Punk successfully defended his Real World Championship against Samoa Joe at All In 2023, in what would be the veteran's final match with the promotion. The Straight Edge Star got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry just before the show began, and AEW President Tony Khan terminated his contract on September 2.

Last night, following the Men's WarGames match, Punk returned to WWE for the first time since 2014. It was an incredibly well-kept secret, as most fans had accepted that the Best in the World would not appear at the show.

His return generated a loud pop from the crowd in the Allstate Arena, but it also excited fans around the world. WWE's video of Punk returning has already brought in over 20 million views on the X/Twitter platform alone.

Cody Rhodes comments on CM Punk's return to WWE

Cody Rhodes is excited to have CM Punk back in WWE.

The former AEW EVP commented on Punk's return during the press conference following Survivor Series. Rhodes stated that if the Straight Edge Star can help the business, then he is excited to have him aboard.

The American Nightmare added that he believes that the version of CM Punk the company is getting is motivated, and that is the best:

"If he can help with where we're going and what we're doing, absolutely, welcome aboard. Welcome aboard. I have a feeling that the CM Punk we're potentially getting is hungry, and that's the best. That's the best when someone's hungry, and someone wants something, and it's real. I'll give kudos and flowers to Triple H and Nick Khan for getting that done. You could ask all the boys and girls till they're blue in the face, 'Hey, how do you feel?' You might get up, you might get down, a wide range of emotions. But the first thing always is business. Again, we're doing record business. [It] feels like everybody wants to be here. The more, the merrier. If you can help, absolutely, come on board."

CM Punk's return to WWE has proven that anything is possible in professional wrestling. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the 45-year-old moving forward.

