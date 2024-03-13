WWE legend returning after 4 years to convince top star to betray Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania is possible, says veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently suggested that Rikishi could return to convince Jey Uso to help The Bloodline against Cody Rhodes.

Jey was part of The Bloodline for nearly three years. However, he turned on Roman Reigns last year, later joining Monday Night RAW with the help of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is set to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

In a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray suggested a scenario in which Rikishi could return to WWE TV for the first time in nearly four years to convince his son, Jey, to return to The Bloodline and betray Rhodes. The Hall of Famer's last appearance came at Survivor Series in 2020:

"What's to say that The Rock does not get in Jey Uso's head and says, 'Just remember where you come from in this family and remember the repercussions of your father Rikishi if you don't do the right thing?' Or reverse that with Jimmy Uso. It would all make sense. Imagine Rocky and Roman going to Jey and sitting Jey down and saying, 'You need to do the right thing for your family.' And Jey going, 'I can't do that. You guys are wrong, you're wrong, you're wrong.' And then Rikishi walks into the shot. 'My son, you do what the family tells you,'" he said.

Bully Ray added:

"Now, all of a sudden dad is involved and dad is telling Jey, 'You gotta do the right thing by your family. We stick together.' If there's one family in the world of professional wrestling who sticks together, it is the Anoa'i family and that Samoan dynasty and bloodline. They always have. And I thought it was super impressive to see that family tree laid out at the press conference." [31:32 - 32:45]

Jey Uso challenged Jimmy Uso to a match at WWE WrestleMania XL

During his SummerSlam match against Roman Reigns, Jey Uso was betrayed by his brother Jimmy. Jey later attacked his twin on SmackDown before quitting The Bloodline and the blue brand.

Despite seemingly moving on from his feud with his former teammates, Jey was recently targeted by Jimmy on Monday Night RAW. On the latest episode of the Red Brand, Cody Rhodes' former tag team partner challenged his twin brother to a match at WrestleMania XL.

The WWE Universe got a taste of what they can expect from the potential square-off between the two twin brothers at this year's Men's Royal Rumble match last January. Jey and Jimmy started the match, entering the ring at numbers one and two.

Do you think Jey Uso will rejoin The Bloodline at WWE WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit the Busted Open podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.