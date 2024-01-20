WWE legend returning to action for the first time in 2 years to face CM Punk in Falls Count Anywhere match would benefit the latter, says veteran 

A Wrestling veteran believes WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face CM Punk in a Fall Count Anywhere match at WrestleMania 40 would benefit the latter.

The veteran in question is Matt Morgan. The Texas Rattlesnake last competed in 2021 when he came out of retirement for a one-off match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. Meanwhile, The Best in the World returned to the Stamford-based company a few months ago after several years of absence. After his comeback, a rumor suggested Punk could face Austin at WrestleMania 40.

Matt Morgan addressed the possibility of seeing the two superstars square off on the Gigantic Pop podcast. He claimed Austin and Punk having a Falls Count Anywhere match would help protect the 45-year-old RAW star from sustaining an injury.

"Because of you now Glenn, I got this Stone Cold potential in my head of anywhere in the arena fight versus Punk, which would take a lot of pressure off of Punk as well because we've seen when Punk gets back in the ring, sometimes he gets hurt, right? Granted the times he got hurt at AEW, there were kind of weird things. Him jumping into the, you know, guard rail to do the plunge into the audience, right? That's a random error that you can't plan for and you get injured. And then the other stuff was, you know, in the ring as well," he said.

The veteran added:

"But this will help stop an injury from potentially happening, Raj, if it is an all-out arena fight Falls Count Anywhere versus Stone Cold, it will lessen the opportunity for an injury for him, for them both." [From 30:47 to 31:31]

Check out the entire video below:

CM Punk is in the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match

After his WWE return, CM Punk signed an exclusive contract with Monday Night RAW. The Best in the World then declared for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble during the same segment.

In a confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, he teased winning the Royal Rumble and going after The Visinoary's championship.

