WWE legend returns after 303 days at Evolution 2025

WWE is hosting its second edition of Evolution Premium Live Event tonight. During the show, a legend made her return.

Vickie Guerrero was best known as the wife of legendary wrestler Eddie Guerrero. After Eddie's tragic passing, Vickie Guerrero became a regular feature on WWE TV and even served as the GM of SmackDown for a few years. During this time, she was also involved in an onscreen relationship with Edge (aka Cope). As GM, she was known for saying "Excuse me!" in a shrieking voice to get the fans' attention. After her departure from the Stamford-based promotion in 2014, she continued to make sporadic appearances on TV.

Her last appearance on TV was when she showed up in the crowd for the September 13, 2024, episode of SmackDown. Tonight at Evolution 2025, Vickie Guerrero was in the crowd again for the show. She had a mic in her hand as she screamed her iconic catchphrase, "Excuse me!" to get the fans' attention. This was the first time she addressed the WWE Universe since the June 23, 2014, episode of RAW.

It was good to see Vickie Guerrero back on TV after a very long time.

