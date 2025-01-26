WWE legend returns in nearly 6 months at Saturday Night's Main Event; was most recently in AEW

A WWE legend made his return tonight at Saturday Night's Main Event. His last appearance on TV was 1482 days ago.

Mark Henry is considered one of the greatest big men to set foot inside a WWE ring. During his tenure with the company, Henry won numerous accomplishments. His accolades earned him a Hall of Fame induction in 2018. Following this, he made his final appearance during RAW Legends Night on January 3, 2021, where he appeared riding a scooter due to an injured leg. He was also involved in a backstage segment with Randy Orton on the show. Following this appearance, Henry signed with AEW where he played the role of a commentator for Rampage.

Trending

Mark Henry left AEW in May last year and became the CEO of All Caribbean Wrestling (ACW). He also appeared on the August 12 episode of RAW alongside his son, Jacob Henry.

Tonight, Mark Henry made another appearance for Saturday Night's Main Event. He was seated in the audience just behind the commentary team. He even shook hands with Michael Cole.

Expand Tweet

It's good to see a WWE legend like Mark Henry in attendance and enjoying the show. It will be interesting to see if he makes more appearances in future shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback