WWE legend reveals Batista was once sent to pick him up from the airport and drive him to the arena (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently revealed how Batista was once sent to the airport to pick him up and ride him to the arena for an OVW show.

Before he carved out a successful career in Hollywood, Batista was one of WWE's most feared and dangerous performers inside the ring. He got his beginning in Ohio Valley Wrestling, where several others like Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and John Cena also found their footing. The developmental territory was a big success in every right, as it nurtured several WWE main eventers.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long shared a story about The Animal. He revealed that back in the day, when he was a referee, he was called into work at one of OVW's shows. Long added that it was Batista who was sent to receive him at the airport.

"One time when I first started off, I started out as a referee, and they sent me down to OVW to referee for a show. When I got to the airport, the guy who picked me up to ride me around and take me to the arena was Dave Bautista. Now when I look back at that, I'm like, here's a guy who picked me up to ride me around, and now he's one of the biggest stars in Hollywood," said Teddy Long. [0:32 - 1:00]

WWE veteran Teddy Long on getting along with Batista

Furthermore, Teddy Long lavished praise on the former World Heavyweight Champion, saying he always got along with him well. Long also mentioned how the two even joked several years down the line about their first meeting.

"But I always got long with Dave; he was such a nice guy. Great guy, man. And he didn't forget. He joked about that with me one time. 'Remember Teddy, remember me picking you up?' I said, 'Yes. How about you put me in one of these movies?'" added Teddy Long. [1:01 - 1:19]

Batista was rumored to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year, but his Hollywood commitments kept him away from the event.

