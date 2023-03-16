Batista's WWE Hall of Fame 2023 induction canceled? Why is the Hollywood star out after initial headlining rumors

Batista's WWE Hall of Fame future has been the topic of conversation for wrestling fans for a while now. The Animal was supposed to be inducted into the 2020 class before it was postponed. Unfortunately, it also looks like he won't be able to join this year's class.

In a recent report from PWInsider Elite, Batista might not be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023 due to his Hollywood commitments. According to the site, the actor is slated to be in South Africa shooting for his latest film My Spy: The Eternal City for WrestleMania week. The movie is the sequel to the 2020 film My Spy directed by Pete Segal.

Although it looks like Dave Bautista's spot in this year's Hall of Fame is not guaranteed, there's still a possibility. While speaking to Comic Book.com last month, the former WWE Champion expressed how he was trying to be a part of the 2023 Hall of Fame.

"I hope so, but I can't say for sure," Bautista said. "I can say that I'm trying. I am trying."

After leaving the Stamford-based promotion in 2014, The Animal briefly returned in 2018 to reunite with Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Triple H for Evolution. His last match occurred at WrestleMania 35 against The Game, wherein the latter won after some help from The Nature Boy. The 54-year-old retired from the sport shortly after.

Batista's WWE Hall of Fame induction was supposed to occur in 2020

The former WWE Champion was supposed to join the likes of JBL, The British Bulldog, Jushin "Thunder" Liger, The Bella Twins, and nWo for the Hall of Fame in 2020. The event was instead moved to the following year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Hollywood actor was unable to make an appearance.

In a tweet, Batista revealed that he wasn't able to take part in the Hall of Fame that year due to prior obligations. He is still open to a future induction where he could properly thank the fans.

"To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible🙏🏼 #DreamChaser"

The wrestler-turned-actor is definitely one of the legends deserving of being part of the Hall of Fame. It remains to be seen when fans could finally witness the induction of Batista.

