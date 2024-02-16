WWE legend reveals what Billy Jack Haynes was like to work with (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently recalled how he felt about working with Billy Jack Haynes in WCW.

On February 8, Haynes was arrested after being accused of shooting and killing his wife, Janette Becraft, at a home in Portland, Oregon. The wrestling legend started his career at Stu Hart's Stampede Wrestling promotion before making his name in Championship Wrestling from Florida.

Long appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Bill Apter and Mac Davis. The former referee and on-screen personality only had positive things to say about his experiences with Haynes:

"I worked with him back in the day when we were in WCW," Long said. "Real nice guy. Real nice guy to work with, man. Very nice guy. When I heard that, I'm like, 'Jesus Christ!'" [6:04 – 6:18]

Bill Apter reflects on Billy Jack Haynes' wrestling career

In 1984, Billy Jack Haynes faced former WWE Champion Superstar Billy Graham at several events in Florida. Around the same time, he also formed a tag team with Cody and Dustin Rhodes' father, Dusty.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter remembers watching Haynes in the early days of his career:

"I knew him back when he was in Portland, where he first started, and then he really made his mark in Florida feuding with Superstar Billy Graham. The battle of the Full Nelsons. He was a huge star there, then of course he went to WWE for a while. He worked a lot of the independents. He was a solid muscle man wrestler." [6:34 – 6:58]

Apter added that he often wrote about Haynes in pro wrestling magazines in the 1980s:

"We covered him in the magazines all the time. We had him on stories inside the magazine. We had him on covers. He looked incredible, didn't he?" [9:59 – 10:10]

Haynes wrestled for WWE between 1986 and 1988. His time with the company is best remembered for his match against Hercules at WrestleMania 3.

