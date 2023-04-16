WWE legend explains why Brock Lesnar betrayed Cody Rhodes on RAW (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long thinks it made sense for Brock Lesnar to attack Cody Rhodes as it would only make the latter more sympathetic to the fans.

On RAW after WrestleMania 39, Lesnar came out to join hands with Cody Rhodes to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. However, even before the match could start, The Beast Incarnate showed his true colors and took down Rhodes. He then proceeded to brutalize The American Nightmare to close the night.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long explained it made sense for Brock Lesnar to attack Rhodes. Long feels that it would only make the 37-year-old a stronger babyface.

Furthermore, he added that if the promotion wanted to present Lesnar as a big heel, it would make sense for him to attack the top babyface on the roster.

"But that doesn't kill him. I think that makes him stronger. You know what I mean? You gotta see how that plays out. Especially if you want to try to continue with Brock as a heel, then you gotta do something to make him a heel. And what better than to have him turn on Cody Rhodes, the big guy that just came back? Your franchise that everybody is cheering and rooting for. He's the best guy in the world for Brock to drop," said Teddy Long. (12:28 - 12:55)

Corey Graves on Cody Rhodes challenging Brock Lesnar

On this week's episode of RAW, The American Nightmare addressed Brock Lesnar's actions and challenged him to a match at Backlash 2023.

Speaking on his After The Bell podcast, WWE broadcaster Corey Graves stated that Cody Rhodes had made a major mistake by challenging Lesnar. The RAW commentator believes Rhodes' decision wasn't a wise one.

"Unfortunately for Cody, his detour may lead him down to the midst of the Grand Canyon. You don't challenge The Beast under any circumstances. Not a wise decision," Corey Graves said.

It's safe to say it's only a matter of time before Brock Lesnar and Cody's match gets confirmed for Backlash. It wouldn't be a surprise to see them even headline the event considering just how invested fans are in their feud.

