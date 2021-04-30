WWE legend reveals details of final meeting with Vince McMahon before release

WWE legend Molly Holly recently revealed details of her meeting with Vince McMahon in 2005 where she asked for her release.

Molly Holly had a stellar career in WWE that saw her take part in a number of memorable storylines. These include her romance with Spike Dudley, her run as Mighty Molly alongside The Hurricane and her feud with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Holly won two women's championships during her WWE run, before departing the company in 2005.

While speaking to WWE legend Sean Waltman on his podcast, Pro Wrestling 4 Life, Molly Holly revealed that the only time she spoke to Vince McMahon during her in-ring WWE career was when she went to him and asked for an early release from her contract:

"It was awesome. Vince was great. I first went in and I told him all about how my career has been such a blessing. The fact that I got to wrestle in 15 different countries, I would have never seen those places if it wasn't for him and the fact that I got good retirement savings because of how he paid me and all these things. I wanted to let him know that this had been an amazing experience and I'm so grateful and I feel complete and I would like to be let out of my contract, I don't want to work anywhere else, I just feel complete." Said Holly.

Molly Holly on what Vince McMahon told her after she asked for her WWE release

Molly Holly also opened up about what Vince McMahon told her after she asked for her release. She said that McMahon was very thankful to her for everything she had done in WWE and told her that the door would always be open if she wanted to return:

"He [Vince] spent 10 minutes telling me how important I was to the business, how much he's appreciated my work ethic, how great of a champion I was, he just complimented for 10 minutes and said that if I ever wanted to come back, the door was always open and he shook my hand and that was it." Holly continued.

