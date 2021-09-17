WWE legend reveals "old trick" that Hulk Hogan used to manipulate The Undertaker

Jim Cornette recently talked about Hulk Hogan using "old tricks" to make young WWE Superstars feel indebted to him.

A thread about Hulk Hogan's lies over the years is currently gaining major traction on Twitter. The thread highlights Hulk Hogan's lie to The Undertaker about getting injured by a Tombstone Piledriver back in 1991.

Allan @allan_cheapshot Hogan told 'Taker that he had caused permanent damage to his neck by botching that tombstone spot. And 'Taker believed him for the better part of two years, before finally seeing a tape of the match, which clearly showed Hogan's head came nowhere near the chair. Hogan told 'Taker that he had caused permanent damage to his neck by botching that tombstone spot. And 'Taker believed him for the better part of two years, before finally seeing a tape of the match, which clearly showed Hogan's head came nowhere near the chair. https://t.co/OAgab6OiYn

Cornette opened up on the incident and dubbed Hulk Hogan as being ''very smart'' in the way he handled it.

"Hogan was very smart, he learned all the old tricks," said Cornette. "Make the young guys that are coming up feel, in some way, indebted to you, or that they should be apologetic to you, or differential to you, or you've got something, 'Well, you hurt me kid, but you know what, it's okay. That's the business,' and then they would be more inclined to do something for him in the future to make up for what they didn't do to him to begin with."

Hulk Hogan lost the WWE Championship to The Undertaker that night

The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan in WWE

The Undertaker had a successful rookie year in 1990-91. He challenged Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series 1991. There, The Phenom executed a Tombstone Piledriver on Hogan to win the match and the title.

Later, Hulk Hogan told The Undertaker that the move ended up injuring him. When The Undertaker saw the tape, he found out that Hogan's neck was nowhere near the mat. He confronted Hogan and here's what happened, in The Undertaker's own words:

"Finally, I got to San Antonio, I was like, 'Terry, I watched it back, your head never hit!'" said The Undertaker. "He's like, 'Brother, what it was is, you had me so tight, that when we came down, I had nowhere to move, and that's what jammed my neck. I couldn't move at all.' At that point, then I was like, 'Okay,' I kind of realized I know what you're all about, and that's all I needed."

The Undertaker didn't hold his first WWE Championship for long. He lost the belt to Hulk Hogan at the "This Tuesday In Texas" event six days later, on December 3, 1991. Hogan would jump to WCW in 1994, while The Undertaker went on to become one of the biggest superstars in WWE history.

What do you think about Cornette's comments? Sound off below.

