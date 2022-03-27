"That's how they met" - WWE legend reveals incident that got Triple H and Stephanie McMahon closer (Exclusive)

Triple H had a celebrated career that spanned multiple decades, and it's unfortunate that The Game recently had to announce his in-ring retirement.

Like many WWE Superstars, HHH had a rough start in the company as he was in the midst of the infamous "Curtain Call" controversy in 1996.

Dutch Mantell, who was with WWE at the time, recalled details of the incident on this week's Smack Talk. While Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Shawn Michaels were also involved in the kayfabe-breaking act, Triple H was the only superstar punished in the aftermath.

"He was the only one ever punished about that. I think I talked about it last week. It was Triple H. He was the only one. I'd go to the shows, they'd beat him, especially with Jake 'The Snake,' they'd let that snake all over him, and he'd have to lay there and take it," said Mantell. [16:10 – 16:19]

Hunter Hearst Helmsley was still new to WWE and couldn't escape Vince McMahon's ire. Dutch Mantell stated that Hunter was booked to go on a long losing streak that lasted for almost six months.

Despite the questionable booking decision, Mantell believes that Triple H got closer to Stephanie McMahon backstage following the MSG Curtain Call:

"And that went on for a long time; it didn't go like a week or two weeks; it went on for about six months. So, he looked at those lights for six months. I guess that told everybody else, 'Hey, don't act out on your own out there in the ring.' What made it even worse - it was at the Madison Square Garden. That's what made it worse. Vince didn't forget it, it took him six months to forget it, and that may have been how him and Stephanie met because she may have felt sorry for him, and that's how they met." [16:19 – 16:56]

Dutch Mantell's reaction to Triple H's in-ring retirement

Triple H's call to draw curtains on his in-ring career has saddened the entire wrestling community as many fans hoped to see The Cerebral Assassin wrestle a few more times in WWE.

However, Dutch Mantell felt Triple H did the right thing by hanging up his boots, as the 14-time world champion could have even lost his life had he competed again:

"I'm glad he got in there. I'm glad he is done because what if they didn't find it. He would have tried to have another match, and he would have died in the ring. I think he can declare himself lucky. I'm glad now that he is on the mend and looking better, being better; I congratulate him on finding it before. I hate the way they found it, but I'm glad they found it, and it could save his life." [11:39 – 12:11]

The Hall of Famer struggled early on in WWE but eventually found his footing, and the rest, as they say, is history. What's your favorite Triple H moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

