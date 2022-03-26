"He can declare himself lucky" - WWE legend is glad Triple H will not have another match again (Exclusive)

Triple H's in-ring retirement has been one of the most discussed stories in the pro wrestling world over the past 24 hours.

Dutch Mantell reacted to the news on this week's episode of Smack Talk and said he was happy to see The Game call time on his career for his well-being. The wrestling veteran recalled details of Triple H's recent interview with Stephen A. Smith and noted how The Cerebral Assassin could not take a risk with his serious health issues.

"Well, I have to tell you. We all have to retire sometime, but in this case, after I listened to the Stephen A. Smith interview with him, hell, he was about dead. By the time he got to the hospital, got into surgery, I didn't really know exactly what he was talking about, blood pressure or something; I don't understand that. But he went from 38 to 12 to 2, and he said he was at the one-yard line. That's pretty close to looking at that white light; you know what I mean," said Dutch Mantell. [11:03 – 11:39]

Mantell believes the 14-time world champion could have died in the ring had he wrestled again without knowing about his undetected cardiac problems. The former WWE manager said Triple H should count himself lucky as he was made aware of his medical struggles before it got too late.

Now that Triple H is on the mend, Mantell added that he is glad the WWE legend is doing better health-wise:

"I'm glad he got in there. I'm glad he is done because what if they didn't find it. He would have tried to have another match, and he would have died in the ring. I think he can declare himself lucky. I'm glad now that he is on the mend and looking better, being better; I congratulate him on finding it before. I hate the way they found it, but I'm glad they found it, and it could save his life." [11:39 – 12:11]

Triple H opens up on his cardiac event from September 2021

Triple H has been on a break from his WWE duties since he suffered a cardiac event last year.

The 14-time world champion revealed several unsettling details about his hospitalization on ESPN's First Take, and you can find an excerpt of the interview below:

"I had a viral pneumonia. My lungs were inflamed and... as the next couple of days went on, when I got home, I got increasingly worse. [M]y wife saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up and went and got checked... [I]t was coming from the viral pneumonia, but I had fluid in my lungs, and I had some fluid around my heart..."

Triple H has no intentions of getting back into the squared circle, and the entire wrestling community has flooded the internet with many heartfelt tributes. Sportskeeda Wrestling also sends its best wishes to one of the all-time greats as he prepares for life as a retired wrestling superstar.

