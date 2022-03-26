WWE News Roundup - Superstar gets heat for "insensitive" reaction to Triple H's retirement, another star to end his career, young face to get a character like Roman Reigns? (March 25th, 2022)

We're back with a new edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, and today's top story unsurprisingly revolves around Triple H's in-ring retirement.

The reactions to The Game's bombshell news have been coming in from all corners of the wrestling industry. However, a former WWE star has attracted significant heat for his comments, and we began the latest roundup with the tweet in question.

Elsewhere, another former talent revealed plans to end his career before deleting his social media account. A young star opened up about his impending debut and stated that he wants to have a character similar to Roman Reigns.

Hulk Hogan also spoke highly of a former world champion and said that the superstar could be pushed as a modern-day Hulkster. We concluded the news roundup with a top AEW star's comments about WWE.

On that note, here is today's news roundup:

#5. Triple H announces in-ring retirement, Ryback gets heat for his reaction

Triple H confirmed his in-ring retirement during an appearance on ESPN's First Take, delving deeper into the reasoning behind the decision.

Triple H spoke about his severe cardiac issues and how he could not wrestle again as he had a defibrillator in his chest. Several top wrestling personalities reacted to The Game's unforeseen announcement, and Ryback, in particular, didn't get a favorable response to his tweet.

The former Intercontinental Champion said he was personally disappointed after getting to know Triple H during their time together in WWE. Ryback wished Hunter all the best for his retirement and good health despite their real-life issues.

Fans weren't too pleased with Ryback's tweet, as you can see below:

"You ended up being the biggest disappointment for me personally from loving you growing up, but I wish you well in retirement and future good health," wrote Ryback.

Jim Parsons @TalkingRaw @Ryback @TripleH What an incredibly insensitive thing to tweet. There’s such a thing as taking the high road and not making every unfortunate situation about yourself. Can only hope one day you learn how to do that. @Ryback @TripleH What an incredibly insensitive thing to tweet. There’s such a thing as taking the high road and not making every unfortunate situation about yourself. Can only hope one day you learn how to do that.

Clayz @Clayz88596088 @Ryback @TripleH People wonder why this clown is blackballed in the industry. @Ryback @TripleH People wonder why this clown is blackballed in the industry.

As noted above, many well-known wrestling stars also took to social media to express their gratitude to Triple H:

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE He did a lot of things. One of the most incredible things he did is give a room full of dreamers a chance. Thank you @TripleH He did a lot of things. One of the most incredible things he did is give a room full of dreamers a chance. Thank you @TripleH https://t.co/tNlzOWo3te

The Miz @mikethemiz Triple H it was an honor to have shared the ring with you. Thank you for the wealth of knowledge you have given to me over the years. Enjoy the extra time you will now have with your girls. #ThankYouTripleH Triple H it was an honor to have shared the ring with you. Thank you for the wealth of knowledge you have given to me over the years. Enjoy the extra time you will now have with your girls. #ThankYouTripleH https://t.co/GL5FsadoJJ

#4. Former WWE star Fandango reveals plans to retire

Fandango, aka Dirty Dango, recently issued a cryptic tweet that seemingly confirmed his retirement from pro wrestling.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion tweeted shortly after Triple H's announcement, saying that he planned to wrap up his in-ring career within the next two months.

Interestingly enough, Dango soon deleted his Twitter profile, but it was too late as his statement had already circulated on the internet. Here's what the tweet said:

"I'll be stepping away from the ring in a couple of months. Goodbye forever," wrote Fandango.

Fandango has been in the professional wrestling business since 1999, and he spent nearly 15 years in the WWE until his release in 2021. The 38-year-old returned to the independent circuit following his exit from the company, and it seems like he could wrestle in his final match later this year.

#3. Gable Steveson wants to emulate Roman Reigns

Gable Steveson opened up about his professional wrestling career during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour. The Olympic gold medalist is currently in his senior year at the University of Minnesota. He is focusing on becoming a successful wrestling superstar in the future.

When asked about possible creative plans, Steveson said that he wished to debut as a babyface before becoming a heel, similar to Roman Reigns. The 21-year-old is a big fan of the latter and hopes to have a character, and WWE run inspired by the Tribal Chief.

"Good [guy] that goes to bad. Start off good, make the fans love you, then turn into a bad guy — kind of like Roman Reigns did," said Steveson.

Gable Steveson added that he intends on starting with WWE in April and will be in attendance at WrestleMania.

The amateur wrestler is expected to bypass NXT and go straight to RAW, and Steveson can't wait to showcase his potential in the squared circle:

"My exact start date is in the middle of April. So, they're letting me finish school; they're letting me do my thing," revealed Gable. "I'm planning on getting on TV and getting in the ring on TV really, really soon." [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Steveson is a highly-rated talent the promotion wants to push as the next Brock Lesnar. But do you see it happening? Can Steveson eventually reach the level of Lesnar and Reigns?

#2. MJF loves watching WWE

MJF is one of the most intelligent minds in the game, and he gave another example of his tremendous business sense with some flattering comments towards WWE.

The AEW star revealed on The Ariel Helwani Show that he loved everything the WWE has been doing.

While MJF said that AEW had more fresh faces on its roster, he still enjoyed the product put out by Vince McMahon and his team:

"See, I think WWE is doing great. I love everything WWE is doing. I just think we [AEW] is fresh, and we have fresh faces that people haven't seen before. I think everything right now that Bruce Prichard and Vince are putting out there is absolutely incredible. I love it," MJF said.

Maxwell has been watching WWE shows as he admittedly loved tuning into NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. The Salt of the Earth specifically spoke about Roman Reigns' feud with Brock Lesnar and felt that every member on WWE's side was delivering brilliant performances every week.

"I love NXT 2.0; I love RAW; I love SmackDown. I love what Roman's doing. Roman's putting out some great. Paul Heyman, a fellow member of the tribe, absolutely killing it. Sorry about what's going on with Brock; you deserve better than that. I think that they're putting out a great product," MJF added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

The Dynamite Diamond Ring winner is one of the few AEW talents on WWE's radar and could be the reason for a huge bidding war once he becomes a free agent in 2024.

The 26-year-old superstar is making all the right noises to please high-ranking WWE officials, but could he make the jump in a few years?

#1. Hulk Hogan puts over Jinder Mahal in a huge way

Hulk Hogan is one of the greatest superstars of all time, and it can't get any greater for a young talent than to get endorsed by The Hulkster.

Hogan recently took to Instagram to shower massive praise on Jinder Mahal. The Hall of Famer said that Jinder Mahal had all the tools to be the "new generation Hulk Hogan" with the correct booking.

The legend felt that Jinder Mahal was the complete package, as he noted below:

"The old school respect with the new school #JinderMahal physicality, he's a bad man brother, with the right push he could be the new generation Hulk Hogan, he's got it all brother!!!!" Hogan wrote.

Jinder Mahal has endured a rough spell lately as he has not won a single match since December 2021. The Modern Day Maharaja will take a lot of motivation from Hulk Hogan's words and look to get back in the winner's column on TV.

