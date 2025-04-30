WWE legend reveals major reason why he was not involved in any match at WrestleMania 41

A WWE legend made a much-awaited appearance at WrestleMania 41. However, contrary to speculations before the show, he did not show up during a major championship match. The veteran revealed the reason behind the same in a recent interview.

Ad

During his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin stated that he was never slated to be involved in any match at The Show of Shows. The Texas Rattlesnake pointed out that he had knee replacement surgery in December 2024 and would require nearly a year to recover fully.

"No, man, I was just happy to be there. God dang. You know, I had a knee replacement, give or take, about four months ago. And for a total knee replacement to heal up a hundred percent, you're looking at about a year. And so that was on December 4. So I have, whatever the timeline is, give or take around four months, I'm feeling really good," he said. [From 23:38 to 23:56]

Ad

Trending

Stone Cold Steve Austin added that he was only at 30 to 35 percent of his capacity. The WWE legend pointed out that he showed up on Night Two to announce the combined attendance of both nights. The 60-year-old stated it was all he could do given his physical constraints.

"I haven't even tried to run yet. So I don't know even if I can run, not that I run a lot to the ring, but I would imagine I'm about 30 or 35%, you know, not 100%, at about 30-35% of capacity. And so, you know, I did what I could and just to be involved in the show. Go out there and announce the attendance at WrestleMania night one [and] night two combined. And that's what I did. And that was about all I could do," Stone Cold added. [From 24:04 to 24:32]

Ad

You can check out the following video for his comments:

Ad

Stone Cold Steve Austin missed out on a WrestleMania XL appearance due to personal reasons. The Undertaker was brought in as a replacement to help Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. So, many fans speculated The Bionic Redneck could get involved in the title match this time around.

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals he did not watch the Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41

Not only did he not have any involvement in the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed he did not even watch the bout.

Ad

Later on the podcast, Austin stated he did not watch the Night Two's main event. The veteran said that he wanted to beat the crowd leaving the arena and had not watched it back.

"I didn't see it. No, I just wanted to beat the crowd, and I haven't watched it back," he said. [From 33:19 onwards]

Expand Tweet

Stone Cold Steve Austin is among the most popular stars in professional wrestling history. It remains to be seen when he will make his next WWE appearance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More