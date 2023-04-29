WWE legend reveals Rey Mysterio was originally set for huge second Royal Rumble win - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio rode into the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, back in 2006, and won his first Royal Rumble match. According to Road Dogg, the Biggest Little Man of sports entertainment was originally in talks of winning another one not too long ago.

The Master of the 619 won his first world title, the World Heavyweight Championship, at WrestleMania 22. Despite winning the top prize of the Stamford-based promotion another two times, Rey simply never got a good run with any of the belts.

Speaking on his podcast, Oh You Didn't Know, Road Dogg revealed that when Rey Mysterio returned to WWE after spending a few years away back in 2018, there were plans for the masked legend to win the "Greatest Royal Rumble" at the company's first Saudi event. Ultimately, Braun Strowman stood tall as the last man standing in the bout. The legend stated:

"I know there was talk of Rey winning just because he was coming back... But Braun was kind of the guy we were running with and pushing as a big, big monster." (H/T WrestlingInc.)

Rey Mysterio has nevertheless had a successful run with the Stamford-based promotion thus far since his return, putting on remarkable feuds against the likes of Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and most recently, Dominik Mysterio.

WWE SmackDown star has been sidelined with an injury

Braun Strowman is one of the company's top names, being a former world champion. The Monster Among Men recently formed a tag team with Ricochet, and fans have been largely supportive of the duo.

They seemed in the midst of having a TV program with The Viking Raiders when Strowman possibly suffered the injury while wrestling the heel duo on SmackDown.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, former Universal Champion Braun Strowman recently suffered a concussion, and there is no word yet on how long he's expected to be out.

The 39-year-old former Universal Champion last won WWE's top prize during the pandemic back in 2020, at WrestleMania, when he defeated Goldberg of all people.

What are your thoughts on Rey Mysterio and Braun Strowman winning a world championship again in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

