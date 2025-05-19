WWE legend reveals surprising thing he did backstage before going on television

A WWE legend just revealed a surprising thing he used to do backstage before making onscreen appearances. This legend was known for his hardcore matches.

Mick Foley is a name that has become synonymous with hardcore bouts throughout his career due to the large number of dangerous bumps he has taken in the ring. During his career, Foley has portrayed several characters, including the three most well-known to fans - Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Mick Foley revealed that Dude Love was the easiest character to play since it was just a nerdier version of himself, while Mankind was the most difficult since he had to go to a dark place to bring out that persona. He even revealed that he would go to the boiler room to get into the character of Mankind.

"Well, Dude Love was the easiest because it's just me being a little nerdier than I am in real life. Mankind was the toughest because it was a really dark character. In 1996, it was really dark, and it was tough for me to go to a dark place. I mean, literally, I would go to the boiler room to try to get into the character of Mankind." [H/T - Fightful]

Mick Foley shares big regret about former WWE star Claudio Castagnoli

Claudio Castagnoli worked for the WWE for several years before he went to AEW. Although Claudio was one of the most popular stars on the roster, he was never pushed as a top star in the promotion and eventually had to leave the company for greener pastures.

Claudio Castagnoli and Mick Foley recently ran into each other at the Squared Circle Expo in Indianapolis, In. They clicked a photo together, which the Hardcore Legend posted on his social media with a caption wishing Claudio would've had a run as WWE Champion.

"SQUARED CIRCLE EXPO! It’s always great to run it to old friends like @claudiocsro - who I still wish would’ve had a run as @WWE champion. He’s a throw back to wrestlers like Jack Briscoe and Dory Funk… champions who could have a good match with just about anybody! …have a nice day!" Foley wrote.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Mick Foley.

