WWE legend reveals what he told Brock Lesnar before Royal Rumble appearance (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar is no stranger to competing in the WWE Royal Rumble. He's had a pretty dominant performance in the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal, with multiple Rumble wins to his name.

During a recent episode of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, JBL recalled a hilarious conversation he had with Lesnar before their Royal Rumble appearance.

"They were trying to get me cleared and I didn't want to get cleared because I didn't want to be in the Royal Rumble. So I was trying to figure out a way not to get cleared. Now Booker T got cleared, but Booker T is in good shape. I didn't get cleared in time. I got cleared like a day or two later."

He continued:

"So I didn't get cleared in time for the Royal Rumble, which I thought was fantastic... I was going to walk out with Baron Corbin and then Brock Lesnar was going to be right behind us. And I told Brock, I said, 'No matter what you do, wait until I return to this Gorilla Position before you come out (laughs).'" [From 09:18 onwards]

Brock Lesnar hasn't appeared on WWE television since SummerSlam 2023. His future with the company appears grim as he was alluded to in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Fans will have to wait to see what's next for the former multi-time world champion.

