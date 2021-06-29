WWE legend reveals what Ultimate Warrior was like behind the scenes

Charles Wright, aka The Godfather, is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and a former Tag Team Champion. During his storied career, The Godfather wrestled some of the all-time greats, including Ultimate Warrior.

On a recent episode of James' Wrestling Shoot Interviews, The Godfather opened up about his relationship with the late Ultimate Warrior. Godfather said that a lot of people backstage in WWE "didn't care" for Warrior, but he himself had no issues with the WWE Hall of Famer. He said:

"Most people didn't care for him and he didn't do anything to change their opinion of him but he was cool with me. I don't know if he was cool with me because he wasn't threatened by me but he was real cool with me. I had no problems with Jim. I had no problems with him at all. He was the one putting over that voodoo and all that stuff so I mean, god bless him.

"He was the one that made it when he threw up and you know... so no, I had no problems with him. He's just a different cat, a different dude and I know a lot of different people. I had no problems with him but most of the guys didn't care for him."

Godfather on WWE's Brawl For All tournament

Charles Wright was also a part of WWE's disastrous Brawl For All tournament in 1998. Despite losing to Dan Severn in the first round, The Godfather progressed after Severn pulled out. Godfather ended up reaching the semis where he lost to eventual winner Bart Gunn.

Speaking about the Brawl For All tournament, here's what The Godfather had to say:

"Out of that whole fiasco the only two people that survived whole thing were me and Bradshaw, who went and you know... it ruined a lot of careers. It almost got me because I got hurt. I hurt my leg real bad so it almost got me."

During this interview, The Godfather also revealed how The Undertaker helped him get a job with WWE. You can check that out HERE.

If any quotes are used from this article, add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews

Help Sportskeeda serve you better by clicking here

Edited by Prem Deshpande